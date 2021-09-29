Lala Kent Deletes ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Photo After Ariana Madix Comments

Lala Kent took to Instagram to share a photo on her feed ahead of the September 28, 2021, premiere of “Vanderpump Rules.” The photo that Lala chose to share with her followers was a throwback of sorts, as it featured two people who are no longer on the show. A screenshot was provided on the Instagram Stories of Cocktails and Gossip.

“I had to,” Lala captioned the photo of Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, herself, and Stassi Schroder. Kristen and Stassi were fired from the series in 2020 following racist actions, according to Variety. The post was notably missing two of the most prominent female cast members, Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix.

A short while after posting the pic, Lala received quite a few “likes” and more than 100 comments, including two from “Vanderpump Rules” cast members. The photo has since been deleted.

Ariana Called Lala Out for Sharing a Photo of Former Cast Members on the Night of the Premiere

It’s unclear why Lala chose to share this particular photo on premiere night, but she is still friends with Kristen and Stassi, and it seems that she was simply posting a fond memory that she had with people on the show.

Katie took to the comments section and added four flaming heart emoji, clearly in support of the pic. Ariana, however, didn’t have quite the same reaction.

“I love you ALL but I guess I’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE,” Ariana wrote. “Are you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?” she questioned.

Lala doesn’t appear to have responded to Ariana’s comment, but she did take the post down, which seems like a response in and of itself.

While it’s unclear if Lala’s Instagram post sans Ariana and Scheana was a dig at the two girls, Lala did get into arguments with both of them during the very first episode of the show.

Lala and Scheana were able to work things out, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, but Lala’s fight with Ariana doesn’t seem like it’s going to be over anytime soon.

It all started when Lala said that Ariana doesn’t care about her. The reveal came while Lala was on the “#NoFilter” podcast. “With Ariana, it is what it is. It’s like, you know what, ‘Let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f*ck about me. I don’t care about you,'” she told host Zack Peter.

Evidently, that didn’t make Ariana happy, so she called Scheana to vent. “That’s f*cked up! I don’t care about you, you don’t give a f*ck about me? Like what the f*ck is she talking about?”

Lala and Ariana came face-to-face at Scheana’s party and Lala’s comments were brought up. Lala was quick to defend herself, saying “We have been so surface. I haven’t heard from you Ariana.” They went back and forth before Lala stormed off.

It looks like this beef is going to continue later on in the season.

