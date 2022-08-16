Lala Kent Dishes on Love Life While Filming VPR Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her love life during an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” The reality television star, who has a 1–year-old daughter named Ocean with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, discussed filming the show’s upcoming tenth season with her assistant, Jessica. She revealed that she shared a romantic moment with an unnamed person during a cast trip for season 10.

“We filmed a really cute trip and I don’t want to spill too much of the tea because obviously I want you guys to be excited and watch it on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ but on this trip … You guys I finally had sexy time,” said Kent, who broke up with Emmett in October 2021.

Jessica shared that she celebrated when Kent told her about the incident.

“Even my sister-in-law, because my mom was in Newport, my sister-in-law gets on Facetime and she’s like ‘I’m so happy for you.’ I didn’t realize that people were so like aw, Lala doesn’t sleep with anyone anymore,” replied Kent.

The Bravo star then revealed that fans will likely see the unidentified person in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“We had cameras there like not in the room with us. Cameras were there which is so weird to me because I never really – you know, besides James [Kennedy], we would makeout a lot. I think you’ll see the guy and I’m excited about that,” stated the mother of one.

Lala Kent Shared Information About Her Love Life in March 2022

In a March 2022 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent revealed that she was not interested in being physically intimate with a romantic partner following her split from Emmett. As fans are aware, the “Vanderpump Rules” personality has claimed that the movie producer was unfaithful during their relationship.

“I get into a relationship and now that it’s ended and my eyes are open to what was going on behind my back, sex is tainted for me,” stated the reality television personality. “I think about it and I’m disgusted. I’ve got to get out of that. I have to reclaim my sexuality, I have to reclaim what sex means to me because right now it’s dirty, it’s gross, it represents betrayal, it represents darkness, and like, none of my doing, all of someone else’s doing.”

Lala Kent Spoke About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 in July 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2022, Kent teased some information about “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She shared that she is “excited for people to see single Lala.”

“They really haven’t even seen season 4. You know, I was hooked on my ex, who was kind of this elusive person. And you know, James [Kennedy] and I were making out every five seconds,” stated the Bravo star. “And then I was in a relationship and this is the first time that people are going to see me completely single, thinking about my child while venturing into the dating world so that part I’m super excited for.”

She also shared that she is happy to film with her castmates, even though she may regret what she says while the cameras are rolling.

“I’m excited to be back, you know, hanging out with your friends and being able – you forget the camera’s there. I think that the one thing that makes me nervous about is that I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like oh my gosh. What did I just share?” stated the 31-year-old.

