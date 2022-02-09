‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Disses Julia Fox

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about actress Julia Fox, who is romantically linked to Kanye West, during a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the podcast episode, the reality television personality told her assistant, Jessica, that she does not enjoy the relationship between Fox and West.

“I just can’t help but look at everything that’s posted online and want to crawl under a table,” stated the 31-year-old.

The mother-of-one also shared that while she is a fan of West, she would not date him because he was married to Kim Kardashian.

“If Kanye West rolled up on me and said, ‘I want to date you,’ I’d be like, ‘F*** no. You dated Kim Kardashian. I’m never going to date you. Kim Kardashian was your wife and the mother of your babies.’ You just can’t compete. So when I see this Julia Fox and she’s like got her stomach out and her like pant-shoes that Kim K wears and I just want to tell her, like, ‘Stop, no more,’” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Kent then shared that she had not seen the 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” which starred Fox as Julia de Fiore. When Jessica shared that the model played “the role you would think she would be,” Kent asked if the character was “annoying.” The Bravo star then suggested that she was irritated by Fox.

“Maybe I should watch her in [‘Uncut Gems’] to be less annoyed. ‘Cause right now, she’s just like some girl who like popped up,” stated the reality television personality.

Kent then implied that she found Fox to be too pale.

“I desperately want to put self-tanner all over her body. If you are going to expose that much of your stomach, we need to put some St. Tropez [tanning lotion] on there,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

During the podcast episode, Kent acknowledged that she had not been speaking highly of Fox after she complimented Kardashian for being popular.

“Here I am dragging Julia Fox and then I’m like female empowerment, I love that Kim K gets all the spotlight all the time,” quipped the Bravo star.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Ex-Fiance Randall Emmett in January 2022

As fans are aware, Kent broke up with her fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her child, Ocean, in October 2021. During a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 31-year-old claimed that her ex-partner had been unfaithful throughout their relationship.

“This has been going on for quite some time. It’s been kind of a repeated behavior that I have found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe it started after I got sober. It’s just – I don’t know how I didn’t see it,” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Discussed Lala Kent’s Breakup During a January 2022 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay shared her thoughts about her breakup. The “Good as Gold” singer stated that she was proud of how her castmate has been navigating the situation while attending to the needs of her daughter.

“She’s a bada** b****, you know, she is a great mother, I’ve seen it first hand. And she’s a very strong woman, so it doesn’t even surprise me how well she’s handling this, I know obviously it is hard but I’m so proud of her for obviously you put your kid first. When you’re a mom, your kid comes first and that’s exactly what she’s doing,” stated Shay.

READ NEXT: Reddit Users Explode Over Kim Kardashian’s Latest Skims Release