Fans Think Popular ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Leaving the Show Following Cryptic Post

Could another “Vanderpump Rules” star be on her way out?

Lala Kent, who has been on the Bravo series in a full-time role since season 6, posted something curious that made many fans feel like she may be leaving the show.

“Do you ever hit a point where it’s not that you need time or a break, but you just know you’re done with something? I think I’m done,” she wrote, according to a screenshot on the Pump Rules Instagram account.

Kent, a mother of one, has gone through many ups and downs during her time on the show. From her relationship with Randall Emmett, to their engagement, to her becoming a mother, and her split from Emmett, Kent has put it all out there. It may be time, however, for a change.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Lala Kent Was Hinted About Her Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Shortly after Kent posted her cryptic message on social media, fans started trying to decode it and many seen to think that she’s referring to her time on “Vanderpump Rules” coming to a close. Fans had fairly mixed reactions.

“I think Lala has outgrown the VP crowd. She’s a smart, intuitive woman and she knows this is all gonna be the same ol stuff…” one person commented on Instagram.

“I think she wants to leave VPR and go to Jax, Britt & Kristen’s new gig,” another social media user wrote, suggesting that Kent will join the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff that is set to star former VPR cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

“Hilarious that anyone thinks this is anything more than I cry for attention. She’ll never leave. She knows without the show she’s not interesting enough to care about,” someone else countered.

“GOOD. BE DONE AND LEAVE THE SHOW….BYE!!!!!” a fourth comment read.

Some other fans thought that Kent may have been referring to a relationship or perhaps a guy she’d been seeing.

Lala Kent Has Previously Said She Was Thinking of Leaving the Show

Throughout her past couple of seasons on the show, Kent has admitted feeling like she’s done with the series because of all the drama that takes a lot of of her.

Back in 2021, for example, Kent talked about potentially leaving the show.

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” she said on an episode of “Give Them Lala.”

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she continued, adding, “I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?'”

Kent was a big part of season 10 and has been filming season 11 with the rest of the cast — minus Raquel Leviss, who hasn’t signed on to return to the show following her affair with Tom Sandoval. According to TMZ, the consensus is that Leviss won’t be a part of season 11.

As for Kent, only time will tell if she stays or if she goes.

