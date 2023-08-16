Lala Kent Addresses Her Social Media Post About Feeling ‘Done’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent addressed a Threads post she uploaded on August 8 in an August 2023 Amazon Live. In the Threads upload, Kent, who joined “Vanderpump Rules” during its fourth season, wrote, “Do you ever hit a point where it’s not that you need time or a break, but you just know you’re done with something? I’m there. I think I’m done.”

During Kent’s Amazon Live, she replied to a fan who asked her to “elaborate on” her Threads post. The 32-year-old responded that she could not reveal the specific reason she uploaded the post. She also shared she understood that some fans may feel frustrated by her decision to keep her comments about the situation vague.

“It’s like why put something like that out there if you are not going to elaborate, like what is this cryptic message? I always laugh at people who do that,” said Kent. “But for some reason yesterday, I was like I have to put this, like, into the universe, like I can’t have it with me anymore, like it has to be out there and I’m just needing a shift in life.”

She went on to say, “a lot has happened in [her] life in the past, you know, year and a half, two years.”

“There are times where you sit down and go something is not working and I can’t quite pinpoint what it is but like what do I want out of my life? So that’s where I’m at right now,” continued Kent.

Kent also shared information regarding the Bravo series’ upcoming 11th season. She teased that fans can expect “a shift in the dynamic” between the cast following the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Scheana Shay Commented on a Picture of Lala Kent & Tom Sandoval

According to Reality Blurb, a photo that showed Kent and Sandoval possibly sharing a hug during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 circulated on social media. The publication reported that Kent received backlash for the snap, as she was a vocal critic of Sandoval after he cheated.

Kent’s castmate and friend, Scheana Shay, took to the PumpRules Instagram account to share her thoughts on the matter.

“All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from the photos that have been coming out… like come on! How about you WATCH the d*** show and see HOW all these photos happened! NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions,” commented Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming With Tom Sandoval

Shay discussed filming with Sandoval for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in a July 2023 Amazon Live. She stated that while in Tahoe with her co-stars, she participated in “this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing” with Sandoval. She explained that she believed she was going to meditate with her husband, Brock Davies, but he “decided to go golfing that day.” Shay, who ended her friendship with Sandoval because of his actions, stated that the situation was “very uncomfortable.”

“It’s going to make good TV,” quipped Shay.