Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Message About Drug Testing After Randall Emmett Blind

Lala Kent hinted at some major drama in a cryptic post that she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on February 10, 2022.

“If someone is pushing back on taking drug tests, and the details of the test, is it a red flag?” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote on her Stories, adding in a poll. Within minutes, the results showed an overwhelming amount of Instagram users responding with “yes.”

Less that an hour before Lala’s post, BravoandCocktails_ shared a blind that was sent in by an anonymous source. Titled “no test, no baby,” someone said that a certain VPR star wanted her ex to take a drug test in order to see their child — but he was “refusing.”

“This bar star is not playing. Her baby daddy is refusing to take a drug test. She is having her lawyer make it a condition of his visitation. Without a negative drug test she does not want him to have contact with their child. Allegedly,” the blind read, not mentioning any names.

Fans took to Reddit to react to Lala’s post.

“This is so messy of her. Like duh it’s a red flag. But also why wasn’t drug use an issue when y’all were together?” one person commented on a thread.

“I’m thinking it def is she probably requested that he take it for his visits with the baby,” some else added.

“I wouldn’t want that guy near my child especially on drugs. This is definitely about Rand. I just know he does whatever he can get his hands on,” a third comment read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Wants to Teach Her Daughter ‘the Importance of Honesty’

Several hours before Lala’s cryptic tweet, she answered some questions as part of a short AMA she did on Instagram. One fan wrote in to ask Lala the one thing that she wants to teach Ocean, and Lala responded, “I want her to know the importance of honesty.

Lala’s comment comes months after she found out that her former fiance was cheating on her. On the January 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Lala revealed that Randall had been stepping out on her for quite some time — and with quite a few women.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Lala said, according to E! News. “It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many,” she continued, adding, “I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

Lala Previously Revealed That She & Randall Have ‘Little Communication’

Since their split in October 2021, Lala and Randall have been trying to figure out what works best for them when it comes to their daughter, Ocean. In an interview with People magazine, Lala revealed that she and Randall were able to work out a schedule.

“Nothing is set in stone,” she told the outlet in December 2021. “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us,” she added.

Lala has been opening up more and more about her split and what she went through, and she’s been candid when it comes to sharing how she’s getting through this challenging time in her life. As part of that aforementioned AMA, someone asked Lala how she was staying “so strong.”

“Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter,” she wrote. “Beyond that, I think strength comes from knowing your worth, with or without someone. The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me. That feeling gave me power. Even though there are moments I go ‘what the f***’ I find strength in the fact that I am free. I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again,” she wrote.

