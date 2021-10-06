Lala Kent Expresses Doubt About Scheana Shay’s Relationship With Brock Davies

Lala Kent may have just opened herself up to another feud with Scheana Shay.

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star gave a questionable response when asked about her co-star’s relationship with her fiancé, Brock Davies. After host Andy Cohen asked Kent and fellow guest star Katie Maloney if they agree that Scheana Shay “has found The One in Brock,” they both hesitated.

“Oh no,” Kent said.

Maloney then tentatively said, “You know, they’re right for each other…”

But Kent refused to give a definitive response, causing Cohen to call her out for “abstaining” from answering the sticky question.

Later in the show, Cohen noted that he threw some “really tough questions” at the “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

“And I wonder who is going to be most annoyed at y’all when you get back to Vanderpump Valley tomorrow,” he added.

“I think it’s gonna start tonight,” Kent said. “And I’m gonna have a text from Scheana.”

Cohen agreed that Shay will likely be upset that Kent didn’t “go to the mat” for her relationship with Davies.

The inevitable new tension between Shay and Kent comes months after they mended their friendship following a lengthy falling out. Shay previously told the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast that her friendship with Kent was over.

“I never see a friendship with her again,” she said in October 2020, per Us Weekly. “And I am completely fine with that.”

The two ultimately bonded over their babies, but now the friendship could be on the rocks once again.

Davies Teased That He & Kent ‘Get Into It’ This Season on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

This isn’t the first time Kent has questioned if Davies is the right guy for Shay. The “Give Them Lala” author previously talked about the Australian bodybuilder and revealed that he hasn’t seen his older two kids in four years.

Davies told Page Six that Kent’s comments about his relationship with his kids, which will be seen later this season on “Vanderpump Rules,” were taken out of context. But he also admitted that he got into it with Kent during his freshman season on the Bravo reality show.

“There was obviously some people that wanted to know more about my past and all that,” he told Us Weekly. “And that kind of caused a bit [of a] rift. Lala and I get into it throughout the season, but through it, [I] actually had a memorable moment in my life.”

Lisa Vanderpump Also Questioned if Brock Davies is ‘The One’ For Scheana Shay

Kent is not the only person who isn’t convinced that Davies is Shay’s soulmate. Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly that things got “complicated” between Shay and Davies when they were filming “Vanderpump Rules” together earlier this year.

“Is Brock The One?” the SUR owner teased. “Only Scheana will find out that, but it definitely got a little complicated there. “And a few people had a lot of opinions, and they weren’t afraid to verbalize them. … I think Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprise. And that whole relationship is a little, eye-opening.”

Shay and Davies welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Summer Moon Honey, in April. The couple got engaged three months after their baby’s birth and are planning a tropical destination wedding in Bali, per E! News,

