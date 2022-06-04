‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Seen Wearing a Head Bandage in New Hospital Video

A “Vanderpump Rules” star underwent elective surgery at the end of May 2022, to have breast augmentation surgery.

“I want to celebrate. I’m going into surgery to have my boobies done on Friday,” Kent said on the April 18, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “I’ll be down for a little bit, but the second that I’m up and at ’em, I will be taking my new boobs out to celebrate my national bestseller book,” she added.

The reality star took to her Instagram account on May 24, 2022, to share an ad about specific implants that she chose to go with and talked about the reasons for her decision. Kent didn’t receive a ton of positive feedback on the post, as many of her fans warned her of the potential dangers of implants. Nevertheless, Kent went through with her surgery.

On June 3, 2022, she shared a video of herself post-op, coming out of anesthesia with a bandage around her head.

Kent Had Her Ear Pinned Back in Addition to Breast Surgery

Kent trusted the plastic surgeons at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group to do her surgery. While she was going under the knife to have her breasts done, she also had her left ear pinned back, which she shared in the caption of the post.

“Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back,” Kent’s caption read. She added that she feels “really happy” after going under the knife.

Also called an otoplasty, the surgical procedure “draws protruding ears closer to the sides of the face,” according to Hopkins Medicine.

In February 2022, Kent opened up about her body insecurities in a candid Instagram post.

“…no matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake. What are some of y’all’s insecurities? A couple of mine are: my left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out- this one I’ve been insecure about since I was a little kid,” she wrote.

Kent’s Video Made People Laugh

Kent shared the hospital video to make people laugh, since she was still under the effects of anesthesia and wasn’t making much sense.

The very first thing she asked when her assistant, Jessica, came into the room was, “did I fart?” She went on to say that she felt “groggy” and just wanted to be in her own bed — and watch Housewives. She added that she wanted a “blow dryer in the bed to warm it and then get in it.”

When Kent’s assistant told her she did a great job, Kent said that wasn’t surprising, given the fact that she was asleep. When Kent was asked if she had any dreams during her surgery, she responded, “no, just my eyelids.”

It didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up.

“The content we all need,” Stassi Schroeder commented on the post.

“This is awesome! You will never remember this,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson wrote.

