Lala Kent Says She ‘Was Very Embarrassed For’ Brock Davies

Lala Kent shared her feelings about Scheana Shay’s fiance, Brock Davies, appearance on the “Vanderpump Rules” two-part reunion special, which aired on January 25 and 26. During a February episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” the Bravo star revealed that she was not impressed with how the former rugby player behaved while filming the reunion.

“My overall thoughts on the reunion – Brock was – I was embarrassed for him. I was very embarrassed for him the way he was handling things on the reunion,” stated the mother-of-one.

Kent did not specify what exactly bothered her about Davies’s behavior during the reunion special. She noted, however, that she is in a better place with the father of three. As fans are aware, during “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Kent expressed concern about Davies, who is the father of Shay’s 10-month-old child, Summer Moon Honey Davies. In particular, the 31-year-old had issues with the fact that Davies had not been in contact with two of his children from a previous relationship. The mother of those children had also filed a domestic violence order against him. Davies explained the situation in season 12, episode 6.

“We were 19. We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France, my little boy was born, we separated, and then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad. And they pressed the domestic violence order on me,” revealed the former rugby player.

Lala Kent Gave an Update About Her Friendship With Brock Davies

On the February 2, 2022 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent revealed that Davies had reached out to her to mend their friendship.

“He sent me a very sweet message and said, you know, I had hurt him this season and he apologizes, it was very sweet,” stated the 31-year-old.

She noted that she forgave Davies and understood why he acted aggressively towards her.

“I texted him back and just said like, ‘If anyone gets it, like I get it. I react off of being hurt. And like we’re all good over here.’ Like I let things go, I can shake things off pretty quickly, I don’t hold on to too much. You know, I won’t sit here and someone does something to me and I’ll yap, yap, yap. And the second they say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m like, ‘What even happened? Let’s paint each other’s toe nails.’ Like I forgive and forget,” explained the reality television star.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Friendship With Lala Kent in January 2022

During a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Shay revealed where she stands with Kent, who has an 11-month-old daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett. She acknowledged that she and her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate did not always see eye to eye during the show’s ninth season. However, the 36-year-old considers Kent to be a close friend, especially as they have navigated motherhood together.

“We were very much a support system for each other. We were on the same feeding schedule. We really understood what each other were going through and even if we were fighting, we were fighting, but at the end of the day, we understood, we were both new moms, a lot of these fights were probably hormonally driven. And we were a support system to each other,” stated Shay.

