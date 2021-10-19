Lala Kent Ditches Engagement Ring Amid Reports She & Randall Emmett Split

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have split, ending their 3-year engagement, according to Page Six. The report comes just days after alleged photos of Randall out and about with two women in Nashville, Tennessee, were posted by the “GirlGangz7733” Instagram account.

Neither Lala nor Randall have spoken out about the reports, nor have either of them confirmed that they are no longer together. However, On October 18, Lala took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos of some new sneakers that she got for her daughter, Ocean, and her engagement ring was no where in sight.

“How swaggy is baby O gonna be in these?” Lala says, as she takes a pair of baby Nike sneakers out of a box. “When she starts walking. Oh my gosh,” Lala said. Her hands were in the videos, holding the sneakers, and she was not wearing a ring on her left hand. In another video, Lala shared a pair of white, red, and black Nike sneakers that her friend Danielle got for her. “I literally try to find any shoe that O can match me in,” Lala said.

Interestingly, however, Lala often doesn’t wear her engagement ring when she’s just hanging out at home. Taking a peek at her Instagram feed, she has more photos with a bare hand than with a huge rock.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Lala Is Already Back Home

Shortly after the cheating rumors surfaced, Lala posted a cryptic video that appeared to be taken in the hallway of a hotel. This led fans to believe that Lala was checking in after leaving the home that she shared with Randall.

Lala’s Instagram Stories where she’s showing off Ocean’s new sneakers appear to have been taken at home. While you can’t see too much in the videos, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the videos seemed to suggest that Lala’s rumored hotel stay was already over. The giveaway? The kitchen table.

“Her recent story looks like the same kitchen table in his. Are they already back together?” one Redditor posted on a thread about the split.

“I think you are on to something,” another Redditor wrote.

“She’s already home. Her latest story of unboxing shoes for Ocean is at their dining room table,” a third comment on the thread read.

“She’s already home at their house. Her most recent IG story is at their kitchen table,” added a fourth.

Lala & Randall Are Carrying on Business as Usual

Both Lala and Randall have been active on social media since the cheating rumors and subsequent split report surfaced. They have both shared photos and/or videos of baby Ocean, and seem to be acting as if nothing is going on. Of course, the two haven’t been seen together, and Lala totally scrubbed her Instagram clean of any photos of Randall.

Lala has been promoting an upcoming book signing that is set to take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

“It’s finally happening! Come play with me at @barnesandnoble at the The Grove on 10/20 @ 7pm! I want to meet you and sign your books! I love you all. Thank you for your support & making my book a National Bestseller,” Lala captioned an Instagram post on October 18, 2021.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share the event, posting within hours of the split report going viral. Before heading to bed on the same day, she shared a video of Ocean nursing.

