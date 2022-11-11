‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals She Took Her Child to the Emergency Room

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared that her daughter, Ocean, 1, had an alarming health issue on November 2, 2022, in a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

While recording the podcast episode, she noted she shares custody of Ocean with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. The 32-year-old explained she noticed her child was “a little lethargic” when she was returned to her house. Kent noted that she realized her child was “gasping for air like she cannot breathe” while in bed.

Lala Kent Shared Details About Her Daughter’s Visit to the Emergency Room

During the podcast episode, Kent shared she monitored her daughter for about five minutes before taking her to the emergency room.

“The way she was sounding, you could tell she was having trouble breathing. Now, I’m not f***** around, we’re getting into the car, we’re going to [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center],” said the Bravo personality.

She explained that while she was filling out paperwork, her daughter “lets out this cry and then a cough,” which caught the attention of a nurse. According to Kent, Ocean was brought “into a room immediately,” and it was determined that she had a respiratory infection known as croup.

“She ended up having croup, which when they are infants is very, very scary, luckily Ocean’s lungs are developed, so it is something if you catch it quickly it is treatable. They gave her a steroid to release the airway because it’s where they get swollen and they have a hard time breathing. And she was having an attack at this point, so what she needed was steam or cool air,” explained Kent.

The Bravo personality then revealed she had difficulty remaining calm while trying to get her daughter help at the emergency room.

“I was like in hysterics, which was obviously not helping the situation but I’m a new mom, I don’t know what the f*** is going on. I know like my baby woke up and was having a hard time breathing,” said the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

The Bravo personality noted that her daughter is now in good health. The 32-year-old then shared that she also got sick. Kent went on to say her daughter’s illness caused them to miss the first birthday party for Lisa Vanderpump’s grandson, Theodore.

“It looked fabulous. And it just would have been — I love Ocean engaging with young kids, it’s just really sweet, so I’m really sad we had to miss that, you know what, all is good,” said Kent.

Pandora Todd Shared Pictures Taken at Her Son’s Birthday Party

Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Todd, shared numerous pictures taken at her son’s birthday party with her Instagram followers. For instance, on November 8, the mother of one uploaded a photo that showed her posing with her husband, Jason Sabo, and Theodore. The one-year-old, who wore a festive hat, sat in a high chair while rubbing cake into his hands. Large teddy bears and balloons can be seen in the background.

“Our little Teddy Bear is ONE! 🧸 I have no idea how this year has gone so quickly, but it has been the most incredible year of my life. We love you so much Theodore Wolf, you are the best thing that ever could have happened to us! Happy Birthday Teddy! 🎂,” read the caption of the post.

Vanderpump also took to Instagram to celebrate her grandson’s birthday. In the photo, Todd and her mother knelt in the grass with Theodore.

“Happy First Birthday Teddy! Theodore’s Teddy Bear Picnic was a dream 😍🧸 Love my little man!” wrote the RHOBH alum in the caption of the post.

While speaking to E! Insider in August 2022, Vanderpump shared that she enjoys being a grandmother to Theodore.

“I just love it, he’s just exquisite. I’m happy to have him in my life. They blessed me with this bundle and he’s already growing up so quickly,” said the 62-year-old.

