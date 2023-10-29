Lala Kent Explains Why She Is Inspired by Erika Jayne

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed she believes “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is inspirational.

During an October 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” alongside her castmate, Scheana Shay, Kent named Jayne as the “Bravolebrity [she is] inspired by.” She referenced Jayne’s legal issues, and shared she believed she has handled herself with grace. Page Six reported that in early 2023, Jayne’s estranged husband, disbarred lawyer, Thomas Girardi, “was indicted by federal grand juries in California and Illinois for embezzling more than $15 million from clients.” According to the publication, the RHOBH star, who has been separated from Girardi since 2020, stated she did not have “any knowledge of his alleged crimes.”

“I just think what she has been going through and having to face what she faces. And, you know, she’s in the court system so she’s got to bite her tongue, she has to come across a certain way. And people who have not been in that position look at her in a certain way,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Kent also explained that she understood Jayne’s behavior on RHOBH.

“When I was watching, you know, I think it was a couple of seasons ago, I kind of understood. I was like, ‘She’s catching the wrath, right, of all these viewers. But I know what’s going on behind the scenes. And she’s not given a choice,’” said Kent.

The mother of one stated she appreciates that Jayne has remained focused on her career and is currently starring in her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde.”

“She still freaking shows up. She still walks around with her head held high. She’s killing it in Vegas. I just admire a strong b****,” said Kent.

Erika Jayne Responded to Lala Kent’s Comments During an October 2023 Interview

In a separate October 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Jayne responded to Kent’s comments. She shared she appreciated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality’s remarks. The RHOBH star also referenced that Kent is not a stranger to the court system, as she is currently in a custody battle with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her two-year-old daughter, Ocean.

“She’s very smart this one. She’s wise beyond her years. Thank you Lala by the way. We had dinner together, not too long ago. It was our first time to really spent time together. And she’s going through a hard time too. And I admire her strength as well,” said Jayne.

RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Past Behavior in October 2023 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2023, Jayne referenced she had heated interactions with her castmates in RHOBH season 12, amid her legal issues. She suggested she would have liked to have had her co-stars support during that period.

“I can’t change the fact that I was reacting, I felt very cornered, every day that I came to work,” said Jayne. “I can’t change the fact that I started out very calmly explaining my position and I was not heard. And then I raised my voice. And I still was not heard, and then, there was much happening, beyond filming. I really just sort of lost it.”

Jayne opened up about where she stands with her RHOBH season 13 castmates in the October 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” episode. She stated she believes some of her co-stars are supportive of her.

“I think some say they are but they really aren’t, but some really are,” said Jayne.

The reality television personality also shared she had a pleasant experience filming RHOBH season 13.

“I walked away from this season feeling really good about everything. I’m not in a position or a place to, mentally, to really have anything other than good things to say,” said the Bravo star.