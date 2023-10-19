VPR Star Lala Kent Opens Up About ‘the 1 That Got Away’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her love life on the October 18 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the podcast, Kent, her brother Easton ​Burningham, and her assistant Jessica Walter, discussed Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship with her estranged husband, Will Smith. When Burningham shared he believed Pinkett-Smith considers late rapper, Tupac Shakur, to be her “true love,” Kent revealed she thinks one of her ex-boyfriends to be the “one that got away.”

“Right off the bat, if you asked me, like, do you think of one person where it’s like the one that got away, like if timing could been different. And I could think of mine just like that. Where, like, I would drop the world in two seconds to, like, make that happen again. I’m not going to tell you who,” said Kent.

Kent clarified that her relationship with the unnamed individual “wasn’t great.”

“It was just the person. And it was timing. Like I knew you weren’t a bad dude, it was, like, the timing was so off,” said Kent.

During the October 18 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent teased that she may have a new potential romantic interest. She shared that she was attracted to her driver who was escorting her to the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 gallery shoot. The reality television star revealed she asked the professional driver if he was single, to which he responded that he was not in a relationship.

Kent also shared that the individual later drove her castmate Katie Maloney home after the “Vanderpump Rules” photoshoot. The mother of one requested Maloney to share her contact information with the driver.

“So she does. Gets his. He sends me a message and I have yet to respond,” shared Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Plans to Have More Children

Kent has a two-year-old daughter named Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. While speaking to The Messenger in October 2023, Kent revealed she plans on having more children. She asserted, however, that “there is no place for a man” in her life.

“I would like to expand my family and I would like to not have a man be part of that. I know that sounds very strange but I would like to build an empire and create a family without a man involved,” said Kent.

The reality television personality made similar comments in a November 2022 episode of her castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, Kent explained that she would like to get pregnant again via sperm donation. She noted that she has had difficulty being in a relationship after her split from Emmett. As fans are aware, Kent has accused her ex-fiance of being unfaithful in their six-year-long relationship.

“There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life, I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed The Upcoming 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped production in September 2023. Kent teased what fans can expect from season 11 in an October 2023 interview with People magazine. The reality television personality referenced that the cast filmed season 11 following the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s decision to cheat on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“It was a very, very difficult season,” stated the 33-year-old. “We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair.”

She also suggested that she was isolated from her castmates while filming the show’s new episodes.

“I was just very in my own zone this season, which is very different from last year. I was ripping everyone’s heads off,” said the reality television star.