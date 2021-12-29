Fans Are Concerned About Lala Kent After Noticing a Change in Her Face

Lala Kent split from her fiance Randall Emmett back in October 2021, and has been opening up about her decision to walk away from him on various podcasts over the past several weeks. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is raising her daughter, Ocean, as a single mom, and has been co-parenting with her ex, who also has two other children from a previous relationship.

And while Lala has been very active on social media, barely skipping a beat after the breakup, some fans have noticed that she is looking different lately, and one video in particular has some fans concerned. A few people took to Reddit to discuss Lala’s recent Instagram Stories, and many fans noticed that her face looked very thin — almost gaunt.

“This is b***** but…I’ve never seen Lala look like this. Is it stress?” one person wrote, kicking off a new thread. The original poster also added a few screenshots of Lala promoting her beauty brand, “Give Them Lala Beauty.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Agreed With the OP & Some Think That Lala Is Losing Weight, Perhaps Due to Stress

If you’ve listened to any of the podcasts that Lala has guest starred on — including “On Display” by Melissa Gorga and the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast — you’ll know that she’s gotten quite emotional when talking about her split from Randall. Going through such a life-altering change has obviously caused Lala stress — and some fans think that she’s actually losing weight which is causing her face to look different.

“Prob stress, maybe not eating bc of it. Her face looks like she’s lost weight and she was already skinny,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Probably a combo of not getting as many fillers, obvious stress and likely not eating,” someone else wrote.

“Her cheeks look super hollowed out. Hope she’s ok,” added a third, showing concern for Lala.

“She honestly is looking how she is feeling on the inside. And a lot of the stress she feels too now because of her and bRand,” another Reddit user added.

“Looks like ‘Divorce Diet’ to me. Stress and disordered sleep and loss of appetite,” a fifth person wrote.

Lala & Randall Have Minimal Communication

Lala has undoubtedly been going through it, and her life heading into 2022 looks much different than it did at the start of 2021. And while she has been confident about moving forward and being the best mom that she can be, it obviously hasn’t been easy.

As for Randall, Lala admitted that she hasn’t really talked to him. And, in regard to their custody agreement, the two are sort of just winging it for the time being.

“Nothing is set in stone. I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us,” she told People magazine.

“Of course, I have my moments, but they don’t take me out. It’s moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life,” she added.

