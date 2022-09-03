Lala Kent Claps Back at Troll on Social Media

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent got mixed reactions after posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a very direct caption about using filters.

The Bravo star posted a photo of herself sitting down with a light shining directly on her face. She wore her hair pulled back and sported a low-cut crop top. Kent captioned the snap, “Most chicks: when the lighting hits right. Me: when the Facetune, snow app, and lighting hits right.”

Many fans commented on her post and praised her for being honest about using apps like Facetune while others slammed her for trying to change her natural look. Kent even clapped back at one critic who commented, “Washed up.” She replied, “& yet here you are… trolling my page. Square.” Here is the post in question:

Kent Was Praised for the Honest Caption by Some People Although Others Criticized Her for Using Filters

Kent received some mixed reactions to her post and caption, with many of her followers praising her for her honesty in the caption. One person wrote, “Thank you for this caption.” Another wrote, “Yours is the truth they don’t say.” Someone commented, “Facetune on fleek.” One person wrote, “Love the honesty!!!” Someone else commented, “This caption is gold.” Yet another said, “We love an honest queen.” Someone else wrote, “Thank you for your honesty!!!”

However, many other cast members criticized her comments and use of filters, with someone writing, “I don’t understand why beautiful women insist on trying to look plastic-y. Stop and embrace your natural beauty!” Another commented, “How sad to not be happy with yourself.” Someone else wrote, “Don’t forget filler.” One person wrote. “U look good, because you really can’t see your real features!!”

Several commenters said they thought there was a resemblance to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, with one person saying, “That’s a @lisarinna look.” Another asked, “Did you get your lips done? You’re starting to resemble Lisa Rinna, if that is intentional wtf??” Someone else wrote, “Looking like Rinna with them lips girl…”

Kent Is Currently Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

The 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is filming now, is promising to be very exciting for viewers as many of the cast members have gone through huge life changes since season 9 was filmed. As season 9 was airing, Kent and her then-fiance Randall Emmett ended their engagement and the VPR star has since made some strong claims against her ex.

Soon after Kent and Emmett’s split, VPR co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss also called off their engagement. Then, in March 2022, longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed that they were calling it quits on their marriage. Fans will likely see the aftermath of all of this play out as Us Weekly reported that a source confirmed all the stars from season 9 would be back for the 10th installment.

However, the show won’t be all breakups as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot in August 2022 and their nuptials will likely be a main storyline on the 10th season. At this time, Bravo has not yet announced a release date for season 10.

