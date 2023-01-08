Fans Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Besties Had a Major Falling Out

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans are convinced that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney had a falling out and are no longer best friends.

The two women became incredibly close over the past year or so, perhaps bonding over their recent splits. In fact, Kent chatted with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show in October 2022 and talked about her friendship with Maloney. When discussing traveling to New York City for BravoCon, Kent said she wanted to fly with her bestie.

“I said, just put me on whatever flight Katie Maloney is on,” Kent said, adding, “that’s the ride of die. We, like, call each other. Talk for hours. Fill each other in on what we’re doing.”

However, fans have since noticed a bit of a shift, as Kent has been spending quite a bit of time with Scheana Shay.

Heavy has reached out to reps for Maloney and Kent for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Have Noticed That Kent & Maloney Haven’t Really Been Hanging Out Together

Although there was a period of time when Kent and Maloney seemed inseparable, fans have noticed a change in recent months. In fact, a Reddit thread about the friendship was started just ahead of the New Year, and Redditors have been weighing in on what they think is going on.

“If Stassi stopped hanging out with Lala then Katie did too lol,” one person suggested.

“Well, Lala and Scheana have become super close again and even spent Christmas together and Katie and Scheana aren’t on good terms anymore. Katie is all about the ‘loyalty’ (whatever that means this week)(everyone still besties with Tom S, but thats fine…??), so no doubt Katie has not approved of Lala and Scheana’s newly renewed friendship,” someone else added.

“Lala and scheana have kids and play dates. Katie going thru her reformation post Schwartz and while Lala is recently single, she is experiencing it differently. I think Katie and lala will always be friends but maybe it’s on back burner at present,” a third Reddit user weighed in.

Maloney’s Recent Cryptic Posts Kicked Speculation Into High Gear

Maloney posted a couple of cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories that sent clear messages to fans that something is going on within the “Vanderpump Rules” friend group. Some fans have since concluded that something has gone down between Maloney and Kent, though neither reality star has confirmed any sort of falling out.

“Reminder: You deserve friends who treat you with love and respect,” the first post read. “You deserve friends that listen to you. You deserve friends that try to understand your feelings and respect them. You deserve positive and health friendships. Don’t settle for less,” the quote continued.

Maloney then shared a post about loyalty, adding the caption “Also…..”

“Loyalty is hard to find. Trust is easy to lose. Actions speak louder than words,” the post read.

Some fans do think that Maloney’s posts were referring to her friendship with Kent.

“Katie keeps posting about loyalty. IF, and I mean IF her posts are about a cast member- my bet is on Lala right now. Lala has been with Scheana tough these last several weeks , granted, it’s been all baby type stuff ; but her and her mom also spent Xmas with schena [sic] and her fam in Palm Springs. Ocean too. Soooo, maybe it’s about that. Katie is not on speaking terms with schena [sic] bc of her seemingly pushing for Raquel and Schwartz And all of this is speculation bc nothing has aired yet lol,” read one Redditor’s point of view.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay’s Wedding Was ‘Emotionally Triggering’ for Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars