‘Desperate’ Lala Kent Catches Heat for Instagram Story

Fans were not happy with one of Lala Kent‘s recent Instagram Stories and took to social media to call out the “Vanderpump Rules” star. On April 4, the mother of one shared a boomerang on Instagram of her cooking.

Kent’s video showed a pan on the stovetop filled with what looked like diced tomatoes sizzling. However, it wasn’t the video that angered fans but rather the Bravo star’s caption, which stated, “I’m gonna make all the mans happy with these cooking skills,” along with a tongue emoji.

She also wrote, “Chef Adam Greenberg would be proud,” referencing the Food Network star. Fans were quick to call out Kent for her caption, saying she shouldn’t be learning to cook to please a future partner.

Kent Was Called Out for the Caption, With Some Saying It Angered Them

A screenshot of Kent’s Instagram Story was shared to Reddit and the Bravo star was quickly reamed out for her caption. “She needs to learn how to cook for her BABY,” someone wrote. “Not for some dude.” Another person agreed, “Why does she only exist to please men? How about you just live for yourself Lauren and worry about your baby lol.”

One Redditor slammed the Bravolebrity, “Lala doesn’t know how to live life as a truly independent woman. She’s pretending to be one right now but really is just looking for her next guy to take care of her.” Another stated, “The ‘making all the mans happy’ caption is really p****** me the f*** off.”

One person criticized the star, “like how desperate can you sound girl.” One commenter wrote, “Why not be stoked you can make yourself happy by cooking for yourself? or – and i know this is crazy but stay with me here – for your KID?”

The comments continued with the same theme as one slammed Kent, “we’re better than this as women.” Another wrote, “it’s very much giving Pick Me vibes.” One comment stated, “It’s the caption for me ! Wtf.”

While many “Vanderpump Rules” fans criticized her caption, others trolled the star for what she appeared to be cooking. “This looks like a struggle meal,” someone said. “So she can use a can opener and turn on a stove,” one person pointed out. “Also, I’m pretty sure this is just Ro-Tel lmao,” another wrote.

A few people brought up a moment on the show when she received instructions from her maid for serving chips and dip. One of the comments said, “She couldn’t even pour chips and dip into bowls for serving without her maid leaving her detailed instructions and labeling which bowl the chips went in.” Another person brought up the same moment, writing, “OK so this past season we watched her follow instructions on which (labeled) bowl to use for chips when Ariana visited.”

Kent Revealed Earlier This Year That She Was Learning to Cook for Herself

A couple of months ago, Kent shared in an interview with Women’s Health that she’d turned to a wellness routine that involved learning to cook. She said with so many changes in her life with the birth of her baby Ocean and her split from Ocean’s father, it was important to focus on clearing her mind.

Along with a regular workout routine and breathwork, Kent revealed that she was learning to cook healthy foods. The outlet described her diet, writing what she usually eats for breakfast and lunch, then added, “She recently started cooking for herself—healthy meals consisting of a lean protein (such as fish or chicken), a carb (such as brown rice), and a veggie (like spinach or yams)—and has really been enjoying the mouth-watering results.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star told the publication, “I made the best chicken the other night with goat cheese and cranberries.”

