‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She May Eventually ‘Feel for’ Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and his castmate Raquel Leviss had an affair while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. According to TMZ, Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly 10 years after she discovered he had been unfaithful.

Since the news of the cheating scandal broke on March 3, several “Vanderpump Rules” stars have shared their disapproval of Sandoval and Leviss. For instance, during a March 2023 episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Lala Kent criticized her co-stars for their actions and asserted that “the whole thing is dirty.” She explained that she was not surprised by Sandoval’s behavior. She also shared she believes she may eventually feel some sympathy for Leviss.

“Maybe with time passing, I can feel for Raquel. I said from the jump, Katie [Maloney] said, Kristina [Kelly] said, ‘this girl needs help and guidance,’” said Kent.

The mother of one also shared that her breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her daughter, Ocean, gave her perspective on the situation.

“Every single person [on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast] was saying ‘[Leviss] found her voice, let her go out there and make mistakes and do this, that, and the other,’ where I was seeing it from a 3000 foot view just because of my own situation. This is going to end badly,” stated the 32-year-old.

Lala Kent Shared She Believes Tom Sandoval ‘Is Very Much to Blame’

Kent also shared her opinion about Sandoval in the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She asserted that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer “is very much to blame” for the affair. She also noted that the 39-year-old “has always given [her] a narcissistic vibe.”

The “4 U” singer then explained that she found Leviss’ actions upsetting as she was close friends with Madix.

“Men are a***** but you don’t expect your best friend who is a woman to do you like that and to sit there and look you in your eyes and confide in each other and go get lunch, when the whole time that’s what [Leviss] has been doing behind your back. That is absolutely terrifying,” said the mother of one.

Kent then labeled both Sandoval and Leviss as “bottom feeders.”

Lala Kent Revealed She Believes Tom Sandoval Will Cheat on Raquel Leviss

Kent made similar comments about Sandoval while recording a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” alongside Kristen Doute. The “Give Them Lala” author asserted that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner is “a narcissist.” She also shared that she believes he will cheat on Leviss if they decide to continue their relationship.

“He’s going to do it to [Madix], he’s going to do it to Raquel, he’s going to do it to his next partner. He’s a soul-sucking human,” said Kent.

Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, shared that she found Sandoval’s affair with Leviss “very surreal.”

“There is something that I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked but now, in hindsight I was like yeah, that sounds about right, but I really didn’t think he would do it to [Madix],” said the “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.