Lala Kent Dishes on ‘Chaotic’ Season 11 Finale: ‘Glass Was Being Thrown’

After a dramatic season 10, the “Vanderpump Rules” cast reunited for a highly anticipated 11th season. It seems that fans of the Bravo series can expect the upcoming season to have quite a few intense moments. According to Reality Blurb, Tom Sandoval, who received backlash after having an affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss in season 10, had an uncomfortable interaction at jeweler Kyle Chan’s party in San Francisco while filming the season 11 finale. The publication reported social media videos showed an unidentified individual throwing a drink toward Sandoval and later grabbing a chair. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner seemed to attempt to get the chair away from Chan’s guest before security intervened.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared information about filming the season 11 finale during a September 7 Amazon Live. She described the event as a “weird night” that “ended awesome.” Kent also stated that she enjoyed herself at Chan’s party until the interaction between Sandoval and the unnamed guest.

“I did have a good time. Until I didn’t and glass was being thrown, which was a complete shock,” said the 33-year-old.

She explained the situation “became chaotic very quickly.”

“[It] ended with me hiding behind a curtain, sobbing my eyes out after they called wrap,” said Kent.

She revealed that she also had heated interactions with her castmates. The mother of one shared, “There was kind of a moment in time where [she] was kind of yelling at everybody.” She stated that after she aired her grievances, she was comforted by her co-stars.

“But before they yelled, ‘Wrap,’ I lost my mind too, veins in my neck popping out, all this pend up energy where I was like a fire-breathing dragon,” shared the Bravo star.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Shared Information About the Show’s Season 11 Finale

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, were also in attendance at Chan’s event. While recording the September 7 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute and Broderick shared information about what happened during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale.

Doute said she was unaware what led to the unnamed individual throwing a drink. She stated, however, that the guest was one of Chan’s friends and appeared to be inebriated.

“I’m pretty sure he was just super drunk, and he threw a champagne bottle, then a glass of water and then a chair was picked up … Homeboy was just wild, maybe just drunk, I don’t know if he had a vendetta,” said Doute.

She also stated that she was informed that the guest seemed to want to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I did hear rumblings of him trying to kind of like grab — like be in front of the camera, go up to cast members on ‘Vanderpump.’ So I think he was kind of an annoyance but maybe he was just a little overserved,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Doute also asserted that the moment was authentic and was not “staged for the show.”

“It was not a set up but it was f***** wild,” said the 40-year-old.

Lala Kent Stated That the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Had ‘a Strange Dynamic’ in Season 11

Kent, who joined “Vanderpump Rules” in 2016, teased she had some difficulty filming the show’s 11th season in an August 8 Amazon Live. She seemed to reference the aftermath of Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, who left the series following season 10. She explained that the cast has “a strange dynamic” following Sandoval’s March 2023 breakup from Ariana Madix.

Kent also shared that she was”trying to heal and not project [her] experience onto everybody” while filming season 11.