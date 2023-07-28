Lala Kent Left Confused After RHOBH Star Unfollows Her

Garcelle Beauvais explained why she unfollowed Lala Kent during her July 13 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance and the “Vanderpump Rules” star responded to the Bravo drama in the July 26 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala.”

Kent revealed that she saw what Beauvais said while scrolling through her Instagram and that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had unfollowed her “because of things she had heard.” Kent also said that Beauvais brought up that the two women were sitting at a table together at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. “I don’t think I knew that,” Kent joked.

“Lisa, I guess, put her at our table and once they sat down, they noticed me, and they left because [Beauvais] needed to, and I quote, ‘protect her peace,'” Kent continued. “In my head, I feel like I should have been the one protecting my peace… You know I may throw the f-word around, talk about some cookie, but at the end of the day, I live a pretty decent life.”

Lala Kent Said She Assumed Garcelle Beauvais Didn’t Like Her Comments About Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders

Kent’s co-host, Jessica Walter, asked Kent if Beauvais had unfollowed her because of her comments about the RHOBH star’s son Oliver Saunders. Kent said she was “assuming so,” and understood Beauvais’ need to stand up for her son because she would do the same for her daughter Ocean no matter what the situation was.

“But I also said we don’t control, like when Ocean goes out into the world, I can only do so much, right?” the VPR star continued. “Ocean is going to one day go into the world and be whoever she is and I’m going to have to pray to god that she doesn’t act a damn fool and hurt people’s feelings.”

Kent said she “always liked” Beauvais and that the RHOBH star was “kind” to her in the past, but that she couldn’t change being “triggered” by what happened with Saunders and his estranged wife. Viewers might recall that Saunders and Raquel Leviss kissed while filming VPR season 10, after which Saunders’ estranged wife came forward claiming they were still a couple when the kiss happened, as ET Online reported.

Kent said she never blamed Beauvais for anything that happened and told listeners she was confused by her reaction because she hadn’t been “intense” regarding Saunders. “I mean y’all saw the reunion, I said I’m not gonna talk about this, I don’t want to touch on this because I actually do like and respect Garcelle tremendously,” Kent argued. “It was just strange to have someone say that they wanted to protect their peace from me.”

Garcelle Beauvais Confirmed That She Unfollowed Lala Kent on WWHL

Beauvais confirmed in her “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” appearance that her decision to unfollow Kent was due to his comments about her son. The actress admitted that she “liked Lala up until that point” but decided to unfollow her.

However, she revealed that there was an awkward run-in after that at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala and claimed that they were seated at the same table as Kent. Cohen asked her if the two Bravo stars interacted at the event but Beauvais simply said, “We got out.” She then agreed with her fellow WWHL guest Michelle Buteau, who said, “Protect your peace.”

