Bravo Star Trashes Lala Kent’s Appearance

The feud between Lala Kent and GG Gharachedaghi just heated up a notch following the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on April 11.

Kent and Gharachedaghi have been trading blows since Kent split from her fiance Randall Emmett back in the fall of 2021 and accused him of cheating on her. Gharachedaghi commented on the breakup after Kent spoke up about it and the VPR star accused her former friend of not being supportive of her, as Us Weekly reported.

The “Shahs of Sunset” star clapped back, “Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple [sic] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect.” Since then, Gharachedaghi has hosted Emmett on her podcast. Then, on Kent’s WWHL appearance on April 11, she was asked if she’d listened to that episode of Gharachedaghi’s podcast.

Kent Shaded Gharachedaghi & Called Her a ‘Fan’ & Gharachedaghi Clapped Back on Social Media

Kent replied to the fan-submitted question, “No,” with a scoff. Cohen followed up by asking the Bravo star, “You and GG, you guys are feuding publicly now, were you guys ever friends?” Kent then replied, “I appreciate all my fans, I really do,” as Cohen, the audience and her fellow guest star Mya Allen cracked up. Here is a clip of the moment:

It seems as though Gharachedaghi didn’t find the comment as funny as she took to Twitter the following day to shade Kent. The “Shahs of Sunset” star wrote, “Hey Lala u didn’t look your best on @BravoWWHL the other night but we can talk fashion later.” She added:

I’m curious to know why when @Andy asked if we were ever friends u called me a fan & started to laugh. Is it funny if someone’s a fan of yours? Or are your fans funny for liking trash?

Kent has yet to reply to Gharachedaghi’s tweet.

Kent Called Out Some of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars for Not Being Supportive After Her Split From Emmett

Kent was also asked during the appearance who her least supportive co-stars were after her split from Emmett. The Bravolebrity replied that Tom Sandoval still hadn’t reached out to her to check on her even months afterward. She also said that she heard Tom Schwartz hung out with her ex recently and that prompted her to cut ties with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

The TV personality explained to viewers that normally, she wouldn’t ask friends to pick sides after a breakup but because of the circumstances of this one, she wants “nothing to do with” those who don’t pick her side or stay neutral. Kent has publicly called out Emmett on several occasions and accused him of cheating on her during their relationship, as Us Weekly reported.

On Gharachedaghi’s podcast last month, Emmett said Kent’s comments affected him “emotionally.” He acknowledged that they all “made mistakes” and said while he believes there are two sides to each story, he did not want to respond to Kent’s claims in order to protect their daughter, Ocean. “I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child,” he said. “I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”

