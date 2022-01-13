Lala Kent Addresses Feud With Bravo Star

Lala Kent clapped back at a fellow Bravo star.

During a virtual appearance on the January 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about her breakup from Randall Emmett and the lack of support she received from a former friend.

Kent has already revealed in multiple interviews that she was blindsided by the actions of her former fiancé. Emmett has been accused of cheating on Kent, possibly even when she was pregnant with their now 9-month-old daughter, Ocean. On WWHL, Kent said she don’t know how she “didn’t see“ what was going on with her ex, but she also admitted that she ignored certain behaviors, such as Emmett’s constant phone use and long absences from home.

In early January, “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi reacted to a video interview with Page Six in which Kent talked about the “red flags” she ignored during her five-year relationship with Emmett.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram. “Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s*** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”

Lala Kent Said GG Gharachedaghi’s Comments Were ‘Inappropriate’

After “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen asked Kent about the “Shahs of Sunset” star’s comments about her split from Emmett, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder did not hold back.

“I thought it was inappropriate,” Kent said. “She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is. As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”

In April 2020, Gharachedaghi welcomed her first child, son Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi, after undergoing IVF treatments and using a sperm donor, according to the Daily Dish.

GG Gharachedaghi Revealed That Lala Kent Unfollowed Her on Instagram Following Her Comments

Gharachedaghi’s comment about Kent was posted on the same night she made a cameo on “Vanderpump Rules.” The occasion was a launch party for Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty brand, and it featured celebrity guests that also included Gharachedaghi’s “Shahs” co-star Reza Farahan.

In the scene that aired on “Vanderpump Rules,” Gharachedaghi seemed friendly with Kent as they mingled at the party. But in a post to tease her cameo on the rival Bravo show, Gharachedaghi questioned why the “Vanderpump Rules” star unfollowed her on Instagram.

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps,” Gharachedaghi captioned a photo of her posing with Kent and other “Vanderpump Rules” stars at the launch event. “Congrats @lalakent you’re doing a great job! But why did you unfollow me?”

Several fans weighed in on the situation.

“Cause accountability is not her thing, ” one commenter wrote in reference to Kent.

But others called out Gharachedaghi for not being supportive of Kent or her difficult situation.

“Girl your comment obviously. That was not supportive,” one follower wrote to GG.

“Why don’t you keep your mouth closed to what she’s personally going thru.” another commenter suggested.

