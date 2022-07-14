PHOTO: Lala Kent Drastically Changes Her Look for VPR Filming

Lala Kent is back to filming “Vanderpump Rules” with her friends. The reality star wasn’t 100% sure that she’d return for season 10, but she has officially inked a deal, putting her back on the small screen when the show returns.

Filming for the new season is well underway and camera crews have been on-hand to film Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Shay. The cast has been sharing bits and pieces of behind-the-scenes content on social media while Bravo cameras are rolling.

On July 13, 2022, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was on set for “Day one of filming season 10.” She shared a photo of herself wearing a light purple and black top and a pair of fake eyelashes from Shay’s new line, Viva Verano.

On July 14, 2022, Kent showed off a new look for day two of filming.

Kent Showed off new Bangs Ahead of Day 2

Kent was back filming for “Vanderpump Rules” on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and decided to change up her look.

The reality star wore a white dress with small black polka dots and accessorized with a pair of red, white, and black Nike high tops and a matching handbag. She wore her hair up in an elaborate bun and showed off some new bangs — which may have been her own hair or could have been the work of a bang piece.

“These bangs are making me vulnerable AF. Day 2. #mentionitall,” Kent captioned an Instagram photo. Fans reacted to her hair in the comments section, many just adding red heart or fire emoji.

“Beautiful! Love the bangs!” one person wrote.

“Pretty no matter what you do w your hair. Bangs are tough. It’s a love hate relationship,” added another fan.

“LOVE THE BANGS SISTER,” read a third comment.

“I like it. I’m getting season 4 Lala vibes,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kent Wasn’t Sure Whether or not She Wanted to Be a Part of Season 10

Kent went through a tough breakup from her then-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The aftermath of their split — including his cheating habits — were front and center during the season 9 reunion, leaving a broken-hearted Kent to pick up the pieces. It was an emotional time for Kent, who had moved out of the home she shared with Emmett and was adjusting to life as a single mom.

“I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?’ And who knows — there may not even be another season that comes out of this,” Kent said on the December 8, 2021, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

When Bravo renewed the show officially in May 2022, Kent still didn’t know what her status was — but she will be back for more drama that may or may not involve her this time around.

