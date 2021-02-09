Lala Kent Hints at Her Baby’s Name

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is dropping a major baby bombshell. Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together in the upcoming weeks. The 30-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty founder recently shared a baby update.

Kent posted a selfie of her pregnant belly on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 8, as seen above. She added the caption, “I can’t wait to meet you, O. 8 months.” Prior to her latest Instagram Story, Kent had not detailed any information about name ideas for her little girl, but calling her “O” may be a hint fans can expect her name to start with that letter.

Kent shared in early September that she and Emmett were expecting their first child together. The two hosted a gender reveal gathering, and Emmett told fans that they’re expecting a baby girl. Kent has been upfront sharing her pregnancy journey, and she shared with fans in January that she has entered a third trimester.

Emmett has two other children from his last marriage. The 49-year-old producer was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers. The two share daughters London and Rylee. Emmett frequently shares photos of the girls with his soon-to-be wife.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Revealed Their Baby’s Name

Kent is the furthest along in her pregnancy, but she isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star expecting. Former cast member Stassi Schroeder was the first of the SURvers to announce that she was pregnant in June. Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7 according to People.

Schroeder waited two weeks before showing off her newborn. “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” Schroeder captioned four precious photos on Thursday, January 21. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Schroeder and Clark haven’t specified how they chose the name Hartford, but her middle names hold significant meaning for the couple. The two chose Charlie and Rose in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother, respectively, per People.

There Are More Baby Names on the Way

Kent followed Schroeder’s lead in the Vanderpump baby boom, and it didn’t stop there. Shortly after Kent and Emmett shared their exciting news, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor followed suit. The two posted a photo with a string of ultrasound photos. Cartwright and Taylor threw a gender reveal party where they discovered they are having a baby boy. The baby mama has recently entered her third trimester.

Last but definitely not least, one month later, cast member Scheana Shay announced she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting as well. The couple also hosted a gender reveal party, but they join Kent and Schroeder in having a baby girl. Shay and Davies are expecting their little one to arrive in April.

