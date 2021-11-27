Lala Kent Shades Randall Emmett With ‘bRand New’ Merch Announcement

Lala Kent is selling merch to go with her new tattoo – and she made the announcement with a side of shade.

The 31-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star recently ended her engagement to 50-year-old filmmaker Randall Emmett amid rumors that he cheated on her during a trip to Nashville. Since that time, Lala has embarked on a brand new life – literally.

Just in time for Black Friday shopping, Lala offered fans new merchandise inspired by her Rand-free brand. The Bravo star shared a post to Instagram story to show off a newly released hoodie emblazoned with the phrase “bRand new.”

The hoodie’s “bRand new” message is in the same lettering as Lala’s recently revamped tattoo in which she changed her ex’s name “Rand” to “bRand new” on her arm. A small image of Lala wearing sunglasses is also sewn into the bottom sleeve of the sweatshirt.

In a shady twist, Lala made her Instagram announcement about the pink, $50 hoodie with the 50 Cent song “Hate It or Love It” playing in the background. Fans know that in 2019 Randall was embroiled in a messy feud with the rapper. The fight played out on social media was over money that Randall owed 50 Cent, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. Lala’s choice to use a 50 Cent song appears to be a shady reference to her ex’s humiliating past beef with the rapper.

Fans can pre-order the “bRand new” hoodie on Lala Kent’s website.

Lala Kent Also Shared a Message About Her New Life as a Single Mom

In a separate post shared on her Instagram page, Lala posed with her baby Ocean Kent Emmett on Thanksgiving Day. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran welcomed her baby girl with Randall in March 2021. In the caption to the photo, Lala reflected on how much her life has changed over the past year. She also referenced her first Thanksgiving without Randall, whom she had been with since 2016,

“Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year,” Lala captioned the photo with baby Ocean. “But I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important, today.”

Lala Kent Recently Rebranded …Without Randall

Lala’s life changes don’t just include an ended engagement and new merch. She has also been hustling with brand deals. Lala’s recent sponsored Instagram posts have included plugs for Mermaid Hair Blow Dry Brush, Starla non-alcoholic wines, and Vena THC-free CBD cream.

Amid her breakup from the father of her child, Lala also dropped Randall from her popular “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast and recently announced a major rebrand.

“Babes, I am so excited to announce that I have a brand new podcast called ‘Give Them Lala’…obviously,” she told fans in the video shared to her social media story a few days before Thanksgiving. In her first podcast, Lala revealed that all that she craves in life is to be around people who are “present.”

