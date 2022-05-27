Lala Kent Makes ‘Horrific’ New Claims Against Randall Emmett

Following their split, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is making fresh claims against Randall Emmett.

While appearing on the “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show on May 26, 2022, Kent revealed details about the days leading up to her leaving Emmett.

Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Threatened to ‘Call the Police’ if She Left Their Shared Home With Their Daughter

While appearing on Sirius XM radio on Thursday, Kent went into detail about the days leading up to her October 2021 split with Emmett, including claims of being watched, being threatened, and being controlled.

Kent said that when the cheating rumors were brought to light, she wanted to leave, but it wasn’t until Randall went out of town that she was able to finally make the move.

“He wasn’t letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days,” Kent said on the radio show. “He would threaten to call the police on me if I didn’t return her, and he would give me time periods that I could take her. I don’t think he knew I was leaving. I think he needed to regain control of me.”

Kent and Randall share a daughter, Ocean, together who was born in March 2021. They were engaged in 2018 and postponed the wedding due to COVID.

Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Was Having Her ‘Watched’ When He Was out of Town for Work

In addition to the threats to call the police, Kent says that she was being watched by people working for her ex.

“We did it quick,” she said on the show, referencing her finally moving out. “I was worried that he was having me watched, which he did send people to watch me. Luckily, they didn’t watch me move out.”

She then revealed where she went when she left Emmett.

“I packed myself probably in four hours. I took my clothes,” she said. “I went to an Airbnb that I had rented, it was one that I could eat quickly, and one that was nice enough that I would enjoy staying there but not break the bank. And then I stayed there for a little less than a month.”

Kent referred to the treatment as “horrific” and was “shaking just thinking about that time period.”

Randall Emmett Says the Claims Lala Kent Is Making Are ‘Completely Fabricated’ & ‘Disappointing’

According to Page Six, who spoke with Emmett’s rep, he denies Kent’s claims.

“These claims are completely fabricated, and it’s disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up.”

Emmett has remained relatively quiet about the split, though he did briefly address it while appearing on former “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast, “Genuinely GG.”

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he said on the podcast. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

Emmett has two daughters from a previous marriage to actress Ambyr Childers. It was rumored that Kent was the reason for the split.

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” he said on the podcast.

