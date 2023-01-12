VPR Star Says She Had ‘Moments of Being a Hypocrite’ While Filming Season 10

The upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023. Lala Kent, who joined the show in 2015, teased some information about the new season on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She shared that she was not always on her best behavior while filming the new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m well-aware just because I filmed it for however many months that I’m going to have moments of being a hypocrite, moments of being lost, moments of projection. I project left and right onto people like wanting to save like ‘let me save you, like me project my s*** onto you. So I can help you not end up like me,’” explained Kent.

Lala Kent Shared Filming Season 10 ‘Saved [Her] Life’

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 distracted her from certain hardships. She referenced she had difficulty following her October 2021 breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 22-month-old daughter, Ocean.

“I feel like season 10 really saved my soul because I was just coming out of my relationship and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ got me out of the house and somewhere to be and to focus on my friendships and here what they have gone through and it got me through s***,” said the reality television personality.

Kent also shared she recently informed one of the show’s producers that “filming season 10 saved [her] as a person.” She explained that she was able to discuss aspects of her personal life she had “wanted to talk about for a long time.” She then revealed that the show’s tenth season will also focus on her co-stars’ hardships, like Katie Maloney “navigating a divorce” from Tom Schwartz.

“Everyone just had something that they were dealing with. Even though, for me, my life was heavy, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ brought me some light and I don’t want to be misconstrued saying that everyone’s else pain and struggles made me feel happy because that’s not what I mean. It just – it made me lose myself for a moment,” stated the mother of one.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Shared Information About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 in October 2022

Kent appeared on an October 2022 episode of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, Kent spoke highly of the show’s upcoming season.

“Season f****** 10 Scheana, it’s so good. How did we do that? We are a bunch of f**** up m********* but we just do it,” said the reality television personality.

Shay also claimed the showrunner of “Vanderpump Rules” informed her that the show may continue airing for “another 10 years.” The 37-year-old explained she and Kent are in the preliminary stages of another project that could help with the longevity of the hit Bravo series.

“He said ‘I know you and Lala are working on something … with this, [Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s establishments], [Maloney and Ariana Madix’s] sandwich shop, with everything, it would be so interesting to see you all as bosses, not just employees anymore.’ And when we have Lisa [Vanderpump] intertwined in these businesses, like f*** yeah, let’s manifest that s***,” said Shay.