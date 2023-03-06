Lala Kent Addresses Fans Who Find Her Criticism of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hypocritical

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and his long-time partner, Ariana Madix, have broken up, as reported by TMZ. According to the publication, Sandoval had “allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss,” who joined the cast in season 6, which premiered in 2016. Since the news was released about Madix’s breakup on March 3, “Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent has not held back when sharing her opinions about Sandoval and Leviss. On March 3, 2023, the “4 U” singer took to her Instagram Stories to share she disapproved of Sandoval and Leviss. In one video, she labeled the “Vanderpump Rules” stars as “stupid little f****.”

However, in the comments section of Kent’s latest Instagram post, uploaded on March 3, some fans shared they believed the “4 U” singer was hypocritical as she had a sexual encounter with Leviss’ ex-fiance, James Kennedy, at the beginning of their five-year relationship. Others noted that she began dating her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in 2015 while he was legally married to his first wife, Ambyr Childers. Kent addressed the criticism in a March 4 Instagram Story. The post featured an older picture of her and Kennedy posing together.

“Since so many wanna point out James and I hooking up. Let’s not forget that reunion where R*quel said ‘we really started our relationship after I moved in with him,’” wrote Kent.

She also acknowledged that her encounter with Kennedy occurred during her relationship with Emmett. She asserted, however, that she was dating the movie producer under false pretenses as she believed he was no longer married to Childers.

“And we now know R*ndall was indeed married at that time (& lied about it), and you can’t cheat on a married person – so as far as I’m concerned, James and I were two single people have a gooooood time. Enough with your noise,” continued Kent.

Kent shared similar comments in a March 3 Instagram Story. In the video, she asserted that her comments about Leviss were not hypocritical because she was not a “homewrecker.”

“Dude, do you think if I was actually one of those I would be on these streets talking about the way I’m talking? No, I would crawl in a hole,” said the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Warned She Was ‘Coming for’ Tom Sandoval on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kent previously made her issues about Sandoval known after he criticized her relationship with Emmett, who is the father of her 23-month-old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 1, the 39-year-old stated that the mother of one “should have known to not like f****** get knocked up by a f****** dude like that.”

While filming a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside her castmate Katie Maloney, Kent shared that she was unhappy with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner because of his remark. She warned Sandoval that she will be “coming for [him]” during the upcoming season 10 reunion special.

Lala Kent Criticized Tom Sandoval on Her Podcast

Kent also criticized Sandoval’s remark about getting pregnant with Ocean in the February 15 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“Basically making a comment about me bringing a child into this world, the biggest blessing of life, it for me is just like you’re just like so far up your own a** like go get drunk again, like go get stoned and do your f***** lights like take your drugs, you live in fairy tale f**** land,” stated the “4 U” singer.

The reality television personality made similar comments about her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate in the February 22 episode of “Give Them Lala.” She shared that she had an issue with Sandoval using the term “knocked up” as her pregnancy was planned.

“I was engaged to a man, who I was going to spend the rest of my life with, Ocean was conceived out of love, out of a thought out plan, it was a conversation,” said Kent. “So for you to say that she was the aftermath of me getting knocked up, you better bite your tongue, ’cause I’m coming for you.”