Lala Kent Gets Hair Makeover

New year, new look, new Lala Kent!

In a new Instagram photo posted on March 1, “Vanderpump Rules” star Kent showed off a new look of super-long, wavy blonde hair. In the caption of the photo, Kent left an emoji of a deer, as she was sporting this look for a photoshoot for an eyeshadow pallet that will soon be coming out in Kent’s makeup line, Give Them Lala Beauty.

“Damn I’m gonna need you to grow your hair out and or get some extensions permanently this is your revenge look,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Kent’s Instagram photo. Another fan agreed, writing, “Girllllllll YES! Love this hair.” One other fan even called Kent a “goddess.”

Kent’s costar, Raquel Leviss, teased the new pallet on her Instagram page, as she posed alongside Kent for the photoshoot, wearing similar long blonde hair. Kent and Leviss also wore matching white, floor-length gowns while taking photos for the brand.

It seems as if this new collection from Kent has something to do with Bambi, based on the hints that the two girls have been dropping on social media. During season 7 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent called Leviss a “Bambi-eyed b****” during an argument.

Kent and Leviss Are on Good Terms Today

Even though Kent and Leviss have fought during past seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” it seems like they are on good terms with each other today, especially after Leviss’ breakup from James Kennedy.

“I wouldn’t say we’re ‘super close,'” Kent admitted during a January 11 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “She’s hard not to adore. I mean, not only is [Raquel] beautiful, but she has the heart to match.”

And, after the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Kent revealed that Leviss was one of the only cast members who reached out to her. During the reunion, Kent had opened up a lot about her breakup from fiancé Randall Emmett.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,’” Kent said during a December 8, 2021 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala. “That was very telling for me.”

Kent continued, “I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops. … But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and be like, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

Kent Said the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is ‘Like a Big Family’

Although the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” may fight like cats and dogs during each season, Kent maintained that they are a “big family” while speaking with Distractify in December 2021.

“We’re a friend group with a lot of history,” Kent told the outlet at the time. “And the thing that I love about this friend group is we can bring things up and we can talk behind each other’s backs, but there’s so much love.”