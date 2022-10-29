Lala Kent Talks VPR Co-Star: ‘Things Aren’t Firing Up There for Her’

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 attended the 2022 BravoCon, held in New York during the weekend of October 14. In an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Lala Kent talked about her experience at the fan convention. She noted that she did not have any conflict with her castmates. She suggested, however, that she is at odds with her co-star Raquel Leviss.

“I got on a golf cart with freaking [Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval,] and Raquel. And I was like all good, let’s go where we’re going. I’m not walking in these six inch Jimmy Choos, you could put anyone on this golf cart, even Raquel Leviss and I’m getting on it,” said the reality television personality.

Kent’s assistant, Jessica, chimed in that Leviss shared she was not threatened by her friendship with her ex-fiance, James Kennedy, at BravoCon.

“I thought it was very strange where it was some sort of panel and they asked ‘Raquel were you worried about Lala and James’ and then she was like ‘I actually ship that couple,’” said Jessica.

Kent replied that she was unsurprised by Leviss’ remark regarding her relationship with Kennedy.

“Things aren’t firing up there for her, so nothing that comes out of her mouth is strange to me because I’m like this tracks, this absolutely tracks,” said the mother of one.

Lala Kent Revealed Katie Maloney Did Not Want to Interact with Raquel Leviss at BravoCon

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent also revealed Katie Maloney purposely avoided Leviss and Scheana Shay during BravoCon. As fans are aware, Leviss confirmed she kissed Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, during Shay’s August 2022 wedding. While speaking to Daily Mail in October 2022, the 28-year-old maintained that they are just “really good friends.”

“Katie could not be around Raquel at all. Katie didn’t want to be around Scheana. But there weren’t altercations, it was more like talking mad s*** behind the scenes,” explained Kent.

During an October 2022 episode of Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” the 35-year-old and Kent shared their thoughts about Leviss and Schwartz’s behavior at BravoCon. Maloney revealed she was annoyed when they discussed their friendship.

“That s**** really annoying when they are like ‘I don’t know, maybe we might kiss because we flirt all the time because that’s the kind of friendship we have.’ I’m like shut up, first of all, you don’t, second of all, enough, no one cares. Actually people care, I know they care,” said Maloney.

Tom Schwartz Complimented Lala Kent for Her Growth at BravoCon

During the “Vanderpump Rules” BravoCon panel, Schwartz complimented Kent. He shared he believed she has shown the most growth out of all his castmates.

“Just spiritually, emotionally, professionally you’ve come so far. She’s a grinder and a hustler. We got into it this season, I love you… She is an incredible mom,” said the 38-year-old.

Kent agreed with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate and noted that she has maintained her sobriety for the past four years.

“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come in this life. You know, I’ve been sober one day at a time but I’m approaching four years on [October 27],” stated the reality television star.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped up filming in September 2022.

