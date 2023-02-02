VPR Star Says She Is ‘Not Opposed’ to Undergoing IVF Treatment

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shares a 23-month-old daughter named Ocean with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Kent and Emmett ended their relationship in October 2021.

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that Ocean informed her that she would like to have a sibling. She also noted that she is willing to get pregnant without a partner and is “not opposed” to undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). She clarified that she does not believe that she will need to do IVF or freeze her eggs to conceive.

“I’m not at that point yet. I went in to a fertility specialist and he said I could be an egg donor but this was when I was weighing my options for a sperm donor, which I’m still thinking about. That is not out of the question,” shared Kent. “So I just wanted to make sure that everything was good and right and tight up there, it is. I’m not opposed to IVF. I know I want another baby so whatever I need to do to make that happen, whether it’s meeting a partner even though that freaks me the f*** out to have a baby with somebody or IVF, sperm donor, IUI [intrauterine insemination] type deal, any of it. I just want Ocean to have a sibling and I want to experience being pregnant again.”

Lala Kent Spoke About Using a Sperm Donor T o Conceive

Kent shared that she would like to try to get pregnant during the summer of 2023 on a November 2022 episode of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She noted that she was considering using a sperm donor and explained that her breakup with Emmett caused her to feel hesitant about entering into another relationship.

“There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life, I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” said the reality television star.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Parenting Style

In a January 2023 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent spoke about her parenting style. She explained she is relatively relaxed when dealing with her child. The “4 U” singer then compared the way she parents to how Shay interacts with her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. She explained that the “Good As Gold” singer expressed concern when Ocean and Summer cried during their Palm Springs vacation in January 2023.

“Summer is crying and Scheana is so cute, she’s like ‘I don’t want her to be traumatized’ and I’m like ‘Scheana she is in a beautiful home in Palm Springs in a fabulous – she is not going to be traumatized by this, okay, she’s going to be just fine,’” recalled the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “Where like Ocean was down for a nap, she wakes up literally cries for two seconds and Scheana’s like ‘Ocean’s crying.’ I was like ‘I hear her, she’s fine, she’ll figure it out. If 5-10 minutes pass, and she’s still going, I’ll go in there.'”