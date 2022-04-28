Lala Kent Spills On James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

James Kennedy of “Vanderpump Rules” has been open on social media about his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and their travels together. According to an Us Weekly report, the new couple met a month after Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ended their engagement. “They have been dating for a few months now,” a rep for Kennedy told the publication. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

While Kennedy and Lewber appear loved up in photos together, recent comments from Kennedy’s VPR co-star Lala Kent seemed to throw shade Lewber’s way and prompted Kent to clarify what she meant. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked Kent if she’d met Kennedy’s girlfriend. “I met her once,” the Bravo star replied. When prompted for details, she added, “I don’t remember it well.”

Cohen was shocked, replying, “Wow. And you are sober.” Kent said, “And I’m sober, so…” Cohen concluded, “Okay. There you go.” However, at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, Kent clarified that she wasn’t shading Lewber.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kent Said She Feels Bad About How Her Comments Came Off & That Lewber Is ‘Really Kind’

Kent spoke to Us Weekly at the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant and explained, “I didn’t call her forgettable. I said I didn’t remember a lot of our interaction and I think that’s because it was so fast.” She added, “So I feel badly that it came across that way because that’s not how I meant it.” Kent also told the publication:

She was really kind when I met her. I only met her once, and the thing is, James even knows — he’s our little crazy friend that we love so much — he has a good picker. He picks really sweet girls.

Kent said she’s not sure about a possible “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 but said if Lewber and Kennedy are still dating and the show returns, then Lewber would be featured on the season. She also spoke about Leviss and said she’d love to see her return if there’s another season. “I think she’s really come into her own since her breakup with James and I would love to see her next season if there is one,” Kent shared.

Other VPR Cast Members Also Gave Their First Impressions of Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

Some of Kennedy’s other co-stars addressed his new relationship while at the Vanderpump à Paris grand opening. Scheana Shay told Us Weekly that she only met Lewber once very briefly but shared her first impressions: “She seems sweet, but I don’t know too much about her honestly.”

Shay’s fiancé Brock Davies said, “I think she’s great for him. He seems to be happy. We’ve been to a couple of big events, but now this is the first time we started to hang out as a group again. [James has] been traveling a lot.” Another “Vanderpump Rules” star, Tom Sandoval, chimed in with his opinion, telling Us “[She’s] super cool. Ally’s super dope.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance