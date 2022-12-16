VPR Star Says She Wouldn’t Want James Kennedy to Watch Her Child Overnight

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has a 20-month-old daughter named Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance movie producer Randall Emmett. The reality television personality revealed she would not feel comfortable allowing her co-star James Kennedy to watch her child overnight on a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

Lala Kent Revealed She Would Be ‘Nervous’ Allowing James Kennedy to Watch Her Child for an Extended Amount of Time

While recording the December 2022 “Give Them Lala” episode, alongside her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute, Kent noted she discussed allowing her castmates to babysit Ocean on an April 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the interview, the “4 U” singer shared that she trusted Doute the least to look after her daughter over a weekend.

In the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent asserted she meant the remark to be lighthearted. She then explained she was hesitant to allow Doute to babysit her child as the 39-year-old is notoriously clumsy.

“Let me be very, very clear, my cast, even though I don’t connect with all of them, like I believe if I were to leave my daughter with a person on the cast, she would be very well taken care of – especially Kristen Doute, because you’re great with children, I know she would be loved, I know she would be fed, I know she would have a f**** fun time,” stated Kent.

Doute chimed in that while she accepted Kent’s apology, she was upset by the remark. She also questioned why the “Give Them Lala” author did not name James Kennedy instead of her. Doute, who was once in a relationship with the professional DJ, inquired whether Kent would want him to watch Ocean overnight.

“No, no and not because I don’t trust him,” replied the mother of one. “There’s just so many things that could go wrong. You know, you leave a gate open, you fall down the stairs, you know, if he smokes pot and he lives a very fun life, single in the sense he doesn’t have children or a wife, even if you are a great parent accidents happen, so I would just be nervous.”

Lala Kent Discussed Her ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comment in May 2022

Kent previously spoke about apologizing to Doute for her “Watch What Happens Live” remark during a May 2022 episode of “Give Them Lala.” She shared that her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star approached her about the comment after attending Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz’s first birthday.

“It was just kind of a joke and she really took it to heart. And like it hurt my heart,” stated Kent.

The 32-year-old also revealed that Doute shared she felt her emotional reaction to her remark was “stupid.”

“I was like, ‘it’s not stupid.’ I look at you like you’re so tough and unaffected and I meant that to be lighthearted, but it didn’t hit that way, it came off as being mean and that was not my intention,” said the reality television personality. “I was like ‘what can I do to fix this to like make it better’ and she was like ‘honestly, just you acknowledging my feelings.’”

