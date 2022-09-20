Fans Make Comments About Lala Kent & James Kennedy Together

Lala Kent took to Instagram on September 16 to show off a new photo of herself and give a shoutout to the photographer, none other than her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star James Kennedy.

Kent shared a photo showing herself sitting in a car’s passenger seat wearing an outfit by Manière De Voir. She paired the brand’s mesh racerneck bodysuit with white see-through trousers. Kent captioned the shot, “@itsjameskennedy coming through with getting me content. & my orca tattoo is getting a moment.”

As VPR viewers may remember, Kent and Kennedy’s friendship has had many ups and downs and the two Bravo stars have hooked up in the past but their friendship appears to be very solid now. In a recent Instagram Story, Kent called Kennedy her “ride or die.” However, many fans commented on the two stars’ friendship in response to Kent’s caption and said they wanted to see something romantic between them.

There Were a Lot of Reactions From Fans Who Said They Wanted to See Kennedy & Kent Together

Many fans told Kent the photo was amazing and that she was looking great while several others commented on her shout out to Kennedy. “Pls marry him lalar,” one person wrote. Another said, “I could watch a spin off of the 2 of you.” Someone else agreed, “my fav duo.”

Someone said, “He’s an awesome friend!” Another said, “He got a good picture. U look so pretty . He should take all ur pics.” Quite a few said they wanted the two to get together, including one who wrote, “I ship it.” Another wrote, “Can you and James not just get married already lol.” Someone commented, “Sober James and sober LaLa is a dream team.”

One person said, “I need u and @itsjameskennedy to get together lol.” Someone else agreed, “K I’m just gonna go ahead and say it lol @lalakent and @itsjameskennedy please get married!” One person said, “Oh sheeeet y’all are gonna get back together.” Another wrote, “Just date already.” Someone else commented, “Part of me wants to see lala and James hookup.”

The 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Addressed Their Friendship in the Past

Kent and Kennedy both appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” back in January 2022 and addressed whether they would ever date each other. “Oh my gosh, I mean, I don’t think James Kennedy is ready to be, like, a stepdad,” Kent said regarding her daughter Ocean. “So much has changed since we got together.”

Kent and Kennedy became friends on VPR and also hooked up in the past. The two have also collaborated on music together and while they’ve had some rough patches, their friendship grew over season 9 as Kent became a mother and Kennedy focused on his sobriety. On January 2022’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent said the DJ was one of her closest friends. Kennedy said:

Honestly, we’ve both done so much growing up and stuff. I mean, yeah, I’d love to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have. Look, I never say never to anything nowadays. I mean, honestly, after everything I’ve been through, I never say never to anything.

Kent said she thought that was a “good answer. That’s a great answer.” As VPR fans know, Kent is currently single while Kennedy is in a relationship with Ally Lewber.

