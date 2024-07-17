Rumor About Jax Taylor & Ramona Singer Launched on VPR Star’s Podcast

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent reacted to rumors about her former castmate Jax Taylor.

While recording the July 17 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” alongside her brother, Easton Burningham and her assistant, Jessica Walter, Kent noted rumors have circulated that Taylor had separate romantic encounters with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville and former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer. Page Six reported that a Reddit user alleged that Taylor said he “hooked up with” Singer and Glanville during a July 2024 conversation, alongside “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz.

Kent noted that Glanville wrote that she “NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor” in a July 12 X post.

“I want to quickly touch on Brandi Glanville addresses the Jax Taylor hookup rumor after fans claim he made a bedroom confession. Brandi Glanville denies that they’ve ever hooked up. There was a tidbit about Jax and Ramona Singer,” said Kent on her podcast.

When Walter asked if Kent was “spilling tea” about Taylor and Singer’s alleged romantic encounter, the “Vanderpump Rules” star suggested that she knew some information.

“Look into my eyes. If there’s truth to it, raise your eyebrows, almost hitting your hairline,” said Kent.

Walter then asked Kent, “Who told you this?” The Bravo personality replied, “I’m not telling.”

“And just so I don’t catch a case with a lawsuit, allegedly, remember what I said, guys, ‘Have them touch your hairline.’ Allegedly,” continued Kent.

Walter stated that she was “shook to [her] core.”

“I know,” responded Kent.

Heavy reached out to Taylor and Singer’s respective representatives but received no reply.

Jax Taylor Stated He Was Not Dating Following His Separation

Taylor is currently separated from his wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

During a July 2024 interview with TMZ, Taylor stated that he is not dating amid his separation. He also said he is unsure if he and his estranged wife will rekindle their relationship.

“Brittany and I are separated and we’re just trying to figure it out,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Stated That Her Relationship With Jax Taylor Is Complicated

Cartwright and Taylor discussed their split in a joint May 2024 interview on the “Forever Young” podcast. Cartwright, who initiated the separation, stated that she and Taylor have a complicated relationship.

“One day we hate each other and the next day we can be best friends,” said Cartwright.

She also stated they “were just fighting all the time” before she decided to move out of their Valley Village home.

“I just think that we really needed our space. Because we live together. Play together. Work together. Have a podcast together. Film shows together,” said Cartwright.

Taylor interjected that he and Cartwright are focused on their son’s well-being as they navigate their separation.

“The most important thing is Cruz. And making sure that he has a stable life. And he’s taken care of. And making sure he just grows up in a loving household,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Why She Separated From Her Estranged Husband

While recording an April 2024 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright shared why she decided to separate from Taylor in January 2024.

“We just got into a big fight. And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m packing up and me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,'” said Cartwright.

She also stated that she believes her son is “thriving a little bit” following his parents’ separation.

“That kind of breaks my heart. Because I feel like we were just arguing in front of him. And that was one of the main reasons I was like, ‘I have to get out of here.’ ‘Cause he doesn’t deserve that,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also stated that she did not know if she would get back together with Taylor.

“Right now, I’m, like, loving my space. And I’m feeling really glad about my space. And not being, like, with [Taylor] right now. He would have to do a lot of work to change my mind. So it’s like in his hands if he’s going to do the things I’ve asked him to do,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright and Taylor will appear in the upcoming second season of “The Valley,” which does not yet have a premiere date.