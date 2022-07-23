Lala Kent Makes Surprising Revelation About Relationship with Jax Taylor

Lala Kent has made it crystal clear that she doesn’t want to associate with people who are still friends with her ex, Randall Emmett.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her five-year relationship with the film producer in October 2021 after she discovered he was living a double life and cheating on her. In June 2022, the Los Angeles Times published a bombshell exposé about Emmett in which he was accused of offering women movie roles for sex and paying others off to keep his double life a “secret.”

While Kent and Emmett share a child together, they only communicate with each other through an app — and only about their daughter, Ocean.

During an April 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent said that while she didn’t force her friends to choose sides in her breakup, she still made a mental ultimatum.

“I’m not the type of person to say, like, ‘You have to pick a side,’ but in this situation, if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you,” Kent said on WWHL, per Page Six.

Lala Kent Revealed She is ‘Cordial’ to Jax Taylor Even Though He Still Talks to Her Ex

On the “Genuinely GG” podcast, Emmett revealed that he is still friends with “Vanderpump Rules” alums Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz. “Jax and I have been friends forever,” Emmett said in March 2022. “We had lunch yesterday. …He’s always been a friend to me and I’ll always be a friend to him.”

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, is one of Kent’s best friends, so that’s why Kent made an exception to her rule about her ex. In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Kent admitted that she does still speak to Taylor even though he’s friends with her former fiancé.

“I’m cordial with him because Brittany is one of my best friends,” Kent said of Taylor. “It would be the same type of situation if Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were still married. I would have to maneuver those waters in the same way I have to maneuver them with Jax and Brittany.”

Lala Kent Previously ‘Cut Out’ Tom Schwartz for Keeping in Contact With Randall Emmett

Katie Maloney filed for divorce from her husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022. The following month, Kent told WWHL host Andy Cohen that she cut Schwartz out of her life over his continued friendship with Emmett.

“I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person the other day, so I cut him out,” Kent said on the Bravo talk show.

While speaking with E! News, Maloney revealed she didn’t blame Kent for cutting the Schwartz & Sandy’s partner out because she had made it “abundantly clear” that she doesn’t want to talk to people who are friends with Emmett.

“That’s kind of like her M.O. and I can’t fault her for that,” Maloney said of Kent. “She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn’t want him in her life, and I can’t fault her for that.”

In July 2022, Kent told Us Weekly she had not “seen or spoken” to Schwartz since cutting him off.

“I have to keep my circle tight.” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said. “And I don’t necessarily know if once someone has done me wrong in this situation … I think I just wanna burn the bridge.”

As for how that could affect “Vanderpump Rules” filming – Schwartz is still on the show with Kent – she added, “I’m a civilized person — sometimes. I can definitely be in the same room as someone I’m not getting along with and acknowledge that they’re breathing.”

