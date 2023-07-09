Lala Kent Names 2 People Who Would Have Uncovered Scandoval Sooner

Lala Kent was one of the first stars of “Vanderpump Rules” to suspect that something was going on between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. In March 2023, TMZ reported that Sandoval had been cheating on his longtime partner, Ariana Madix, with Leviss for months.

But months before the duo’s shocking cheating scandal was unearthed, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was tuned in to their flirtatious behavior as others brushed it aside. During filming in the fall of 2022, it was Kent who said she thought Sandoval and Leviss had a thing for one another, but their affair wasn’t discovered until well after filming wrapped.

But in a June 2023 interview, Kent speculated that two of her former co-stars would have figured things out even faster than she did. In a June 27, 2023 appearance on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, Kent said none of her other co-stars wanted to listen to her as she speculated about Leviss and Sandoval. “No one wanted to hear me on this,” Kent said. “I had this gut feeling because it was f***ing happening!”

Kent told Taylor she believes he and Kristen Doute, who both exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, would have aligned with her had they still been on the show and that the seven-month affair “100 percent” would have been uncovered sooner.

“I think for the first time ever, you and I, Jax, we would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in this s***,” she said. “And Brittany would have been telling us to calm down. And we would’ve been like, ‘We ride at f***ing dawn.’”

“[Kristen] would have hacked into their phones,” she added. “You and Kristen, you stir. That’s what was so difficult when you guys weren’t a part of the show anymore.”

Jax Taylor Said “Told Y’all” When He Heard About Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

Taylor has long been vocal about his suspicions about Sandoval, so when his former friend’s cheating scandal was revealed, he wrote on Twitter, “I told y’all.” “I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed… everything I say always ends being true,” he added.

In a 2020 interview with “The Daily Dish” podcast, Taylor claimed that Sandoval “wasn’t even in a relationship” with Madix and that the two wanted very different things out of life. “I just don’t understand their relationship. It doesn’t make sense to me. Nothing adds up,” he said three years ago.

Taylor also claimed that Sandoval cheated on Madix multiple times throughout their 10-year relationship. “He’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023.

On his “Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor agreed with Kent that he would have likely done the “dirty work” in exposing Sandoval’s affair on-camera had he been filming at the time.

Kristen Doute is Also a Skilled Sleuth

While Taylor wasn’t part of the season 10 cast, there were a few other sleuths on hand when “Vanderpump Rules” was filming last season. James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber was the first to point out that Sandoval and Leviss were spotted dancing together at a bar late at night -with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix nowhere in sight – and Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd dropped a bombshell about Leviss sleeping over Sandoval’s house when Madix was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral.

But Doute may have picked up on the red flags had she been filming with the cast at the time. In her book, “He’s Making You Crazy,” the former SUR waitress detailed all the tricks she used to use to check up on unfaithful boyfriends. She suggested hacking a man’s email account and asking enough questions to gather a guy’s security question answers on the first date.

