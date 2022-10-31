Lala Kent Reveals Jen Shah Sent Her a DM: ‘Are You F****** Kidding Me’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Jen Shah during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the episode, she discussed her experience at the 2022 BravoCon, which was held in New York during the weekend of October 14. She noted that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge stated Shah attempted to attend an event at the fan convention without an invitation. Kent then shared she once had a positive relationship with the RHOSLC star.

Lala Kent Revealed That Jen Shah Sent Her a Direct Message After She Spoke About Her on a Podcast

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared she originally was a fan of Shah.

“I loved her, connected with her, and I thought she was fantastic when she was on the show, I was like this is my type of b****, I want her at every party I do, when I’m in bed watching Real Housewives, wherever I go I want her to be, she’s just that fun. She sent me a baby gift for [my daughter] Ocean, like very, very sweet,” shared the Bravo personality.

Kent then revealed that she gave her opinion on Shah’s federal fraud case on a podcast, which upset the RHOSLC star.

“I did a podcast, this was a while ago, and someone asked me about her and I said ‘you know, innocent until proven guilty but when you hear that someone may or may not be robbing the elderly, it just hits different,’” explained the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “It just does, right? So she sends me a mile and a half long DM talking about how damaging my comment was, and how I’ve affected her family and her case and how she’s innocent. I immediately was like oh my gosh, I feel so badly, I should have shut my f****** mouth.”

She went on to say she was frustrated by Shah’s message as she “admitt[ed] guilt.” According to E! News, the RHOSLC star “plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges” in October 2022.

“I didn’t think I said anything wrong. I was just saying I can understand why people would be like ‘eh, I don’t know about you’ because just when you hear that, you can’t unhear it. But again, you are innocent until proven guilty or in Jen Shah’s case, you admit guilt. So it’s like how the f*** did you send me that. And I was like upset about it for a few days, like why didn’t you shut up, La. And then that happens and I’m like are you f***** kidding me?” said Kent.

Jen Shah Refuted Tamra Judge’s Claims on Social Media

While speaking to Access Hollywood during the 2022 BravoCon, Judge asserted that Shah visited her room at the Gansevoort Hotel and shared she intended on crashing the filming of a “Watch What Happens Live” episode. According to E! News, Shah refuted the accusation on Twitter.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyone’s party needs a reality check. I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending,” read the October 15 tweet.

