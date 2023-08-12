VPR Star Comments on Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship: ‘Where There’s Smoke’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent will occasionally share her opinion about other Bravo stars on her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” For instance, in the August 9 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent mentioned that the cast of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” specifically Tamra Judge, have expressed their suspicions about Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Kent stated that she did not believe Boyajian, who Judge accused of cheating on Pedranti, has trustworthy eyes.

“There’s something about Ryan’s eyes that I do not like, they seem a little dark, and you know what I’ve learned, when you are talking to someone, you have to look at what their pupils do because I was listening to this behavior specialist, she works strictly with narcissism, and when the pupils dilate, it means that they are in – it’s almost like an animal who is going in for the kill,” said Kent.

She suggested that she believed Boyajian shares similarities with other men who have appeared on Bravo.

“He has some eyes that I feel like I’ve seen before. I’ve seen them with other men on reality television who have turned out to be not great guys, so just, like, be aware of that,” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also suggested she believed Pedranti should take what her castmates have said about her boyfriend to heart.

“I also think that when it comes to all of the women on ‘OC’ having stories about Ryan — and I get it, Jenn wants to protect him, she loves him, love kind of blinds you as cheesy as that sounds. When they say, ‘Love is blind,’ it absolutely is, it’s blind it’s deaf, all of the things, like you literally don’t see reality for what it is, so I get where she’s at but I just think where there is smoke, there is fire,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Gave Her Opinion About Teresa Giudice’s Husband

Kent shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in a June 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, alongside Judge, Kent stated that she felt “nervous” about Ruelas.

“You know what I’ve learned like when you are dating someone, when the streets are talking, you better listen,” said Kent.

She also shared that she sided with Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, Gorga and Giudice have been in an ongoing feud.

In a June 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that Giudice unfollowed her on Instagram after she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star stated, however, that she was not upset by Giudice’s decision to unfollow her.

“That’s okay though, you know what, I’m shrugging. The second that I start really tripping balls about a reality TV personality retaliating in some way if I say something very simple, is the day, like, I can no longer be in this business,” said the 32-year-old.

Jennifer Pedranti Mentioned Tamra Judge’s Claim That Her Boyfriend Was Unfaithful in August 2023

Pedranti mentioned Judge’s claim that Boyajian was unfaithful in their relationship during a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that Judge was not being truthful about Boyajian. She also shared that allegations about Boyajian have “taken up a lot of headspace for [them].” She stated, however, that Boyajian does not seem to be bothered by the claims.

“I’m so grateful Ryan manages it the way that he does. He actually can — I can just head spin about it. Like, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I don’t know this, I don’t know.’ But he keeps me a little bit more grounded with it,and he sees it for what it is. And we — thank god, are just in a great space,” said the mother of five.