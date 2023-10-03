Lala Kent Talks Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship: ‘It’s Really, Really Sad’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent suggested she is not a fan of “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. While recording the September 19 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent noted that Vicki Gunvalson likened her controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, to Boyajian in RHOC season 17, episode 14. Later in the RHOC season 17 episode, Pedranti addressed Tamra Judge’s claim that Boyajian cheated on her. She stated that he did not have an affair, but did have a sexual encounter with another woman while they were “on a break.”

In the “Give Them Lala” podcast episode, Kent said Pedranti’s relationship with Boyajian “grosses [her] out.” She stated that she believes Boyajian used Judge’s former gym, CUT Fitness, to find potential love interests, which she deemed as “sick” behavior.

“Tamra says to Jen, ‘Ryan has not only hooked up with that girl,’ but Jenn knows about all those text messages that Tamra’s talking about and she doesn’t care. It’s really, really sad. This for me, I’m like, ‘Wow, the gym, Tamra’s gym, is not for Ryan to go work out at, right? It’s like his playground to, like, prey on women,’” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also theorized that Pedranti has remained in a relationship with Boyajian because he was the catalyst for her divorce from her ex-husband, William Pedranti. As fans are aware, the yoga instructor admitted that she had an emotional affair with Boyajian while she was still married to the father of her five children.

“If she decides to say, ‘You know, f*** this, get the f**** out of my house,’ she already decided to leave her marriage behind for this guy, and now she feels if she leaves him behind what will everyone think?” stated the “Give Them Lala” author. “‘I literally left behind the father of my children, my husband, for many years, who my family loved, for this guy and it didn’t work out. We better f***** suck it up because it has to look like it was worth it. It’s that or she’s the type of woman who doesn’t care what the man does [or] how he treats her.”

Vicki Gunvalson Explained Why She Commented on Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, alongside her castmate Shannon Beador, Gunvalson reveals why she decided to share her opinion about Boyajian in RHOC season 17, episode 14. She explained that she ignored her castmates’ concerns about Ayers in RHOC season 10.

“A lot of people were telling me about Brooks, early on. Tamra said ‘I told you so,’ type of thing, and I don’t want her to go through what I did, five years of hoping that everybody was wrong, you know, and other people see things that you don’t see, you can fall into a defense mode, which is what I did,” said Gunvalson. “I was defending Brooks, I was really all about him. I was just trying everyone is wrong. And him and I are good and I see a little bit of a pattern like that.”

The Coto Insurance & Financial Services founder also stated that while she does not “know enough about [Pedranti’s] relationship,” she wanted to issue a warning to the mother of five because she “like[s] her.”

“I don’t want her to go through what I went through,” explained Gunvalson.

During the Us Weekly interview, Beador revealed she empathized with Pedranti during the production of RHOC season 17.

“I can’t imagine how she felt this season with a bunch of women who don’t know all the facts coming at you with such judgment. I really felt for her this season,” said the Real for Real founder.

Jennifer Pedranti Revealed It Was Difficult to Watch RHOC Season 17

In an August 2023 interview with E! News, Pedranti shared that she and her boyfriend have had difficulty watching RHOC season 17. She suggested that she and Boyajian were surprised by some comments her castmates made about them. Pedranti also stated that she did not want her friends and family to watch her debut RHOC season, as they may get the wrong impression of Boyajian.

“So I go through this divorce, and my family loves my ex, and now, I’m meeting this man, and they’re like who is this man? They start – they start loving Ryan, and then the show comes out, and I’m like, ‘Don’t watch, don’t listen,’ but you know what? I have a very supportive family. And they love Ryan, nothing has changed,” stated the mother of five.