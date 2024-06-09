Lala Kent Reveals Why She Won’t Go To Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop

Lala Kent has no immediate plans to check out Something About Her, the long-awaited sandwich shop recently opened by Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star told fans on an Amazon Live that she’s not rushing to the West Hollywood sandwich shop—and it sounds like she may never go there amid her season 11 reunion feud with the co-owners.

When asked if she plans to visit Something About Her now that it’s open, Kent expressed surprise that the shop actually had a grand opening amid months of setbacks.

“Oh my gosh! It’s open! I love that for them,” Kent said.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder then explained why she probably won’t be placing a Something About Her sandwich order anytime soon. “I don’t really go into West Hollywood that much, it’s kind of a trek,” Kent said. “I don’t really leave my house that much.”

Lala Kent Called the Sandwich Shop ‘Nothing About Her’

Kent has been supportive—and not so supportive—of Something About her. When Madix and Maloney first hosted a sandwich tasting for their co-stars in 2022, Kent posted a photo of her sandwich to her Instagram story and said, “I’ve been training for this day. Something About Her sandwich tasting. …Y’all are not ready. I have never in my life.”

But when the duo hosted a repeat tasting the following summer, Kent was kind of over it.

“Why are we doing this again?” she said in a season 11 episode, per BravoTV.com. “We did this last summer. The soppressata? Had that last summer. ”

In the months before the sandwich shop opened, Kent slammed Maloney for not being “honest” on the show. Speaking on the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Kent claimed she had off-camera conversations with Maloney about her frustrations about Madix following the “Scandoval” cheating scandal, but that on camera Maloney wouldn’t talk.

“She said if I start with her business, she’s going to [expletive] with mine,” Kent added. “Now let’s keep in mind, she don’t have a business right now, all right?” Kent said of Maloney in early May. “So, let’s start there, Something About Her, is ‘Nothing About Her’ as of right now. It don’t exist.”

Kent later argued with Maloney on the final part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. “You said, ‘I’m not going to say these things, because I’ve invested a lot of money in this sandwich shop.’ You said to me, ‘If you’re going to [expletive] with my business, Lala, I’m going to [expletive] with yours,’” Kent told her co-star.

“And honest to God I wanted to say to you, ‘Something About Her is really Nothing About Her right now. You don’t got a business, and mine is my livelihood that I support my child on, so how dare you try to [expletive] with it,'” she added.

Lala Kent Wants to Stay Home & ‘Incubate’ Amid the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming Hiatus

Kent’s beef isn’t just with Maloney. The season 11 finale ended with her calling out Madix for acting like she’s “God”amid public sympathy in the aftermath of Scandoval. During the reunion, Madix said she was “hurt” by Kent’s comments about her.

On her Amazon Live, Kent expressed no remorse for how the reunion went down. “Honestly, I watched it, felt proud – felt very proud. I looked spectacular. Whimsical, mother creature. Right?” the expectant mom said. “I don’t know. I walked in, I said what I said, I cried, and then I went home to play mini golf. And I’m thrilled it’s over.”

“As of right now, VPR is on pause, “ she added of Bravo’s decision to put filming on hiatus this summer. “Right now, I just want to incubate and be in my little bubble, and talk to you guys on Amazon Live, and lay by the pool, and enjoy my bump and Ocean. That’s it.”

