VPR Star Talks Clashing With Lala Kent in Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney opened up about having issues with her castmate, Lala Kent while filming the Bravo show’s upcoming 11th season.

While recording the January 3 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Maloney said she and Kent were at odds during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“Lala’s probably the one person I had the most — I don’t want to say drama — but, like, we definitely had a tougher time this season. I think — not that our friendship was strained but there was a bit of a strain or there was something kind of, like, under the surface there that was coming out a bit. We definitely had a short fuse with one another,” said Maloney.

Lala Kent Addressed Rumors That She Was Jealous of Ariana Madix

During the “Viall Files” episode, Maloney addressed a moment from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer where Kent shared her opinion of Ariana Madix. In the scene, Kent seemed to reference how Madix was treated following the revelation that her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and then suddenly she becomes a god,” said Kent in the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer.

Maloney stated that she did not believe Kent made her declaration out of jealousy.

“I think it was more of a objectively speaking. More than it was just coming from a place of being jealous or angry,” said Maloney to Viall.

In a December 2023 Amazon Live, Kent addressed speculation her remark from the season 11 trailer indicated that she was jealous of Madix. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host stated that she is not envious of her castmate. She also said she has “always been a fan of” Madix.

“Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak, I am so happy for her. And I am so proud of her,” continued Kent.

Lala Kent Gave an Update on Where She Stands With Ariana Madix at the 2023 BravoCon

Kent shared where she stood with Madix during a Page Six interview at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023. The reality television star stated that she “love[s] Ariana dearly” and “will always be loyal to her.” She suggested, however, that she is not afraid to speak her mind during her interactions with Madix.

“When I’m watching something in front of me, I feel like I’m pretty logical. And I got to call it like I see it. But that doesn’t me that I’m not going to ride hard for you,” said Kent.

The mother of one also stated she was emotional while filming the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I was going through a lot when Scandoval happened so they were running very parallel. And this next season, I really have to sit with what I’ve been through. And really make a choice. Where do we want to end up? ‘Cause we can keep going down this road and end up in a hole. And we’re not going come out of it,” said Kent.

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on January 30.