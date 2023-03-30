VPR Star Says She Knew About Tom Sandoval Affair But Didn’t Tell Ariana Madix

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” have been going back over the show’s recent episodes and social media videos of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss with a fine-tooth comb trying to find hints of the now infamous affair between the two cast members, while their co-stars have shared some of what they know of the shocking situation.

While appearing on Jeff Lewis’s SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lala Kent said that she knew they had slept together back when filming was first taking place, but that she “didn’t have any proof.” Kent said she felt there was no way people close to Leviss and Sandoval didn’t know they were having an affair because even she knew.

“You’ll see this season during regular filming before cameras went back up,” she shared, referring to the show’s original filming schedule in 2022 before film crews returned to capture the aftermath of the Scandoval. She said she could tell, “from experience, these two have crossed a line, they’re f***ing each other.”

Lewis asked Kent why she didn’t tell Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix if she was so sure that lines had been crossed. “Ariana and I haven’t been super close for a while,” Kent replied. “I have a lot of love for her but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, it was like we couldn’t be close… But I talked to Scheana about it, Scheana did ask Ariana and Raquel and I believe Sandoval and they all said nothing’s going on.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lala Kent Claimed That One of the ‘Red Flags’ Was Somebody Walking In on Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Under the Covers Together

Play

Why Lala Kent Suspected Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' Affair Along with 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent discusses with Jeff Lewis Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair and why she thinks most cast members knew during filming. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial See more from Jeff Lewis Live Video here siriusxm.us/JeffLewis-Video Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm… 2023-03-28T19:00:28Z

Kent also shared that she and Katie Maloney weren’t close to the situation so they were seeing it differently than those who were in it. “When you’re in it you don’t see it, like they’ve all been beating themselves up and I’m like, I get why you didn’t see the red flags, that’s how I was with Randall [Emmett],” Kent shared. As fans know, the VPR star has accused her ex-fiancé Emmett of cheating on her throughout their relationship.

Lewis asked Kent what the red flags or “dead giveaways” were in the case of Sandoval and Leviss and she said there were a lot of things that didn’t add up, but she only found out after news of the scandal broke that her co-stars had also seen a lot of questionable things as well. “Like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together and they’re like, ‘oh this is weird but they’re just best friends,'” she shared, “I’m like ‘what?'” she exclaimed.

Kent shared that that incident in question occurred off-camera at a party, so viewers won’t be seeing it on season 10 of VPR. During her interview, Kent also said she believes that Sandoval’s best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz must have known “for sure.” She argued that the only way he wouldn’t have known was if he’d actively covered his ears and eyes.

The Scandoval Sent Shockwaves Through the Bravo Universe & Cast Members Have Been Sharing Their Reactions Since News First Broke

The mid-season trailer for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 dropped and it featured clips of the rest of the regular season as well as the latest footage shot after Madix and Sandoval’s split. The longtime couple split in March 2023 after Madix apparently discovered a video of a sexual nature of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, TMZ reported.

Since then, filming for “Vanderpump Rules” briefly resumed and the season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, 2023. It was reported to be an explosive and “exhausting” reunion.

Kent isn’t the only one who said she saw red flags between Sandoval and Leviss, as a source told Page Six that James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber saw the two dancing alone together at The Abbey in August 2022. The source said that Sandoval and Leviss acted “a little strange” after they realized they’d been seen together.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’