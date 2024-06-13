Bravo Star Says Kyle Cooke’s Rumored Behavior Makes Her ‘Really Sad’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent is weighing in on recent rumors about “Summer House” star Amanda Batula‘s husband and castmate Kyle Cooke.

During a June 11 Amazon Live, Kent discussed that rumors have circulated that Cooke was filmed “getting touchy with a random girl at a private event.” According to Us Weekly, the celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, released a blind item on June 8 that alleged, “This Bravo entrepreneur turned DJ was seen getting extra close with someone who wasn’t his partner during a night out following an event for his company.” Cooke and Batula have not yet commented on the claims.

While recording her Amazon Live, Kent stated that she has an appreciation for the “Summer House” couple. She described the pair as “just the epitome of, like, a fun couple who sometimes hit the speed bumps.”

“They try to figure out how to make it work. Because it’s not all smooth sailing — I assume — in a relationship,” continued Kent. “I have yet to be in a productive one. So when I see relationships, I just assume that’s how they’re supposed to go.”

Kent also stated that the rumors about Cooke’s behavior have made her “really sad.” In addition, she stated she thought the couple reconciled their issues at the “Summer House” season 8 reunion.

A Source Commented on the Rumors About Kyle Cooke

Us Weekly reported a source denied rumors that Cooke and Batula split up. The insider also referenced that some fans believed the pair were not in the best place because Cooke attended “Summer House” personality Andrea Denver‘s June 2024 Italian wedding without Batula.

“While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together. It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate,” said the source.

Amanda Batula Opened Up About Her Relationship With Kyle Cooke

Batula opened up about her relationship issues with Cooke in an April 2024 interview with Page Six. She stated that she and Cooke, whom she married in 2022, were “in a rut” during the production of “Summer House” season 8, filmed in 2023. She said while her reasons for being upset with her husband were “valid,” she believes she was too “short with him.”

Batula also stated that she and Cooke try not to dwell on their past issues, especially those featured in “Summer House.” As “Summer House” viewers are aware, Cooke was unfaithful in his relationship with Batula three years prior to tying the knot in September 2021.

“I think the biggest thing for us has sort of been unless there is something that we really do need to still work through, sort of just leaving the past in the past,” said the graphic designer. “Because you live it and then it airs. And you don’t want to keep reliving the same fights, the same arguments. So, as long as it has been squashed, we kind of just leave it in the past.”

Paige DeSorbo Discussed Coming to Amanda Batula’s Defense After Her Fight With Kyle Cooke

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo shared her thoughts about Cooke and Batula’s marriage. In a June 2024 interview on the “Chicks in The Office” podcast, DeSorbo noted that she came to Batula’s defense after she fought with Cooke about potentially leaving her position as Creative Director at their company, Loverboy. DeSorbo stated that she wanted to be supportive of Batula’s desire to start a swimsuit line.

“I feel like I started that conversation out very like, ‘Well, this is how she feels.’ I didn’t raise my voice at all. And I was like, ‘How do you not know this about your wife?’ Like, She’s the coolest. And also, anything Amanda put out, people would buy it.”