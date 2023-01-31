VPR Star Comments on Kyle Richards Being Called Overrated: ‘Where’s the Lie?’

Former “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan deemed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards to be “the most overrated Real Housewife” during a January 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” as reported by Reality Blurb. While recording the January 25 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent asked her guest “Sexy Unique Podcast” host Lara Marie Schoenhals her thoughts about Farahan’s remark. When Schoenhals replied “where’s the lie,” Kent shared she also agreed with the “Shahs of Sunset” star’s assessment of Richards.

“I agree. Where’s the lie?” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Schoenhals shared she does not believe Richards brings much to RHOBH. She also revealed that she would have preferred if the “Halloween Ends” star left the franchise instead of Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit from the franchise in January 2023. Kent chimed in that she “love[s] Rinna too” and noted she prefers when “Housewife” stars are in conflict with each other.

“[Rinna is] always funny, I love the lips, she always brings it. The hair is always fabulous and she is the only person – I always say we’re not watching this show to see a bunch of hot chicks Kumbaya, I’m just not,” said the 32-year-old.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Leaving RHOBH

In a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna spoke about her reasoning behind leaving RHOBH. She explained that she had difficulty filming the twelfth season of RHOBH following the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, in November 2021.

“I f**** hated this year. For a lot of reasons. My mom died, we all know that,” said the reality television personality.

She then noted that she was at odds with Kathy Hilton after she accused her of acting erratic and speaking with vitriol about Richards. Hilton has denied the allegations.

Rinna explained that she would have liked her side of the story to have been shown on RHOBH. She also asserted that she did not film Hilton’s alleged meltdown as she was trying to help the 64-year-old.

“In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind,” said Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Does Not Believe Kyle Richards Will Stir the Pot in Her Absence

While speaking to Interview magazine, Rinna acknowledged she “did a lot of work” to ensure that storyline moved on the Bravo franchise. The mother of two then inquired who will take on the role of the show’s pot stirrer in her absence.

“Who’s going to say, ‘I heard you said this about me.’ Who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who’s going to do that over there?” asked Rinna.

She shared she would appreciate it if Richards took over her position because “she’s sharp and she’s fast.” Rinna then clarified that she does not believe the 54-year-old is capable of doing so because “she just wants to be liked too much.”

“I love her, but I say that to her face. She’s too worried about what people think about her,” explained the 59-year-old.