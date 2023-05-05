Lala Kent Reveals How & When She Found Out About Scandoval

Lala Kent knew something was wrong when she learned that producers began filming more scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, before the news broke of Ariana Madix’s split from Tom Sandoval and his affair with Raquel Leviss.

In the May 3 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent recounted how she found out about the “Scandoval” and how everything went down among the cast of the hit Bravo show. She said she first learned that producers were filming again after Katie Maloney texted her.

“Katie texted me, ‘Do you know what’s going on? They’re saying I can’t go do Watch What Happens Live, that everyone has to stay in town for the next week and a half. They’re picking cameras back up.'”

Kent laughed that her first reaction was to guess that season 11 had been approved already and they were starting filming for it. “Then I was like, ‘Something is wrong. Something happened,'” she added. “I immediately felt it.”

Lala Kent Said She Was Initially Worried That Someone Had Been Diagnosed With an Illness

Kent said her first thought was to text their producer and make sure everyone was fine. She said she understood that producers wanted cameras rolling to capture their reactions when they learned of major news but told listeners, “This is real life, these are our real friend groups.”

She said, “I texted him first just to make sure that everyone was safe and okay. I didn’t know, was someone diagnosed with a terminal illness? Like we’ve never picked cameras back up for any f****** reason.” She said he replied, “‘Everyone is healthy.'”

Once she got confirmation of that, Kent revealed that she called Scheana Shay and asked her what was happening. “She said, ‘I can’t talk right now,'” Kent recalled. “And I said, ‘Just tell me, is it what I’ve been suspecting?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have to go.'”

Kent said once she found out, she just “broke down.” She shared that she felt for Madix and described the feeling as a “gut punch.”

Bravo Released the Trailer for the Finale of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Including the Post-Scandal Scenes on May 2

The scenes filmed in March 2023 showing the friend group reacting to Sandoval and Leviss’ affair and his split from Madix will air on “Vanderpump Rules” shortly, and Bravo released the finale trailer on May 2.

It showed Sandoval telling Madix that he and Leviss had become “really good friends” as she yelled at him that she didn’t care about Leviss. “I regret ever loving you,” she told him coldly. In another scene, Leviss laughed as she told Sandoval that it had “turned out so horribly wrong.”

Sandoval also appeared to confess to Shay that he had cheated on Madix another time. He told her that he was planning on breaking up with Madix and Shay replied, “But you didn’t, you f***** her best friend instead.”

The teaser ended with the return of OG cast member and Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. The finale will air on May 17 on Bravo.

