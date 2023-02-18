Lala Kent Blasts ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband

Lala Kent appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, February 15, and had strong words to say about Lenny Hochstein, the estranged husband of “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein.

The topic came up on the WWHL Aftershow when a caller asked Kent if she’d been in contact with Lisa Hochstein and what were the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s thoughts on “the way Lenny is handling their divorce.” Kent, who has gone through a very ugly public separation from her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, replied, “I am in touch with her.” She said she wasn’t friends with Lisa Hochstein prior to that but was “sensitive to her situation.”

“I reached out to her and we go back and forth,” she explained. “I want to light that blockhead on fire, but I can’t, so I just do it over Instagram like a troll.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lisa Hochstein Previously Revealed to Bravo That Lala Kent Was One of the Bravolebrities Who’d Offered Her Support

Play

Lala Kent Calls Lenny Hochstein a “Blockhead” | WWHL During the After Show, Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules says she’s been in touch with Lisa Hochstein from The Real Housewives of Miami because she is sensitive to her split from Lenny Hochstein, adding that she lights him up on Instagram like a troll while calling him a “blockhead.” ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch… 2023-02-16T04:30:16Z

Lisa Hochstein revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish back in December 2022 that Kent was one of the Bravo stars who’d reached out to her to offer support in the wake of her split from Dr. Lenny Hochstein. “Lala Kent, she reached out to me the other day,” Hochstein revealed. “She’s going through it with a custody battle, and she’s like, ‘Anytime you need someone to talk to.’”

The news of the Hochsteins’ divorce first broke in May 2022, amid the RHOM star’s claims that the plastic surgeon cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. While Dr. Lenny has repeatedly denied her claims and said the relationship began after the breakup, a hot mic moment from RHOM season 5 seemed to confirm Lisa Hochstein’s assertions.

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein share two children together and are still going through their contentious divorce proceedings, while also calling each other out on social media.

Lala Kent Has Opened Up on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 About Her Split From Randall Emmett, With Whom She Shares a Daughter

Play

How Did Lala Never See Randall's Scandals Coming? | Season 10 | Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump confronts Lala about her situation with Randall, and all the scandals. #vanderpumprules #lalakent #hayu Subscribe to the Official Hayu Channel youtube.com/c/hayu?sub_confirmation=1 With hundreds of shows and thousands of episodes to binge, we’re ready to fuel your reality TV obsession. Stream the dream at Hayu.com With Hayu, you can literally have it all. 2023-02-16T17:00:16Z

On the other hand, Kent called off her engagement to movie producer Emmett in October 2021, claiming that he’d been cheating on her regularly. The VPR star shares a 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, with Emmett, and the two are also involved in a custody battle over her.

During the latest episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Kent opened up about feeling devastated when the Los Angeles Times published an exposé of the producer. Lisa Vanderpump questioned Kent about her past relationship and asked her if she’d had any inkling that he might not be as he seemed.

Kent said she had no idea and was completely fooled and claimed that he began dating someone while she was still pregnant with Ocean. She added that Emmett’s new girlfriend moved into their home just two days after she moved out. She also said that he’d convinced her with the help of his therapist that his relationship with his ex-wife was over before the VPR star started dating him.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’