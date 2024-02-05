‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She’s ‘Not Into’ Lisa Barlow’s New Look

Lala Kent is a fan of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” but she’s not a fan of one of its stars’ new look. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran did not hold back when she was asked for her opinion of Lisa Barlow’s newly cut bangs.

Kent, who was born in Salt Lake City, shared her thoughts during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on January 30, 2024, and she cut Barlow no slack.

Here’s what you need to know;

Lala Kent Agreed with a WWHL Poll About Barlow’s New Look

Just a few days before RHOSLC season 5 was set to begin filming, Barlow posted to her Instagram stories from her hairdresser’s chair. “Time for some bangs!” she told fans. She later shared photos of her sleek new ‘do and fresh curtain bangs, a bold departure from her usual long-hair style.

Cohen addressed the change on “Watch What Happens Live.” “We received breaking news out of Salt Lake City today,” he said on the live Bravo chatfest. “Lisa Barlow got bangs. Here they are. Are they hot or not?”

Guest Michael Rappaport deferred to Kent. “Where do we go here, you’re a Utah girl,” Cohen said.

“I’m not into them,” Kent bluntly replied. “I had those on tonight’s episode [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’]. I wasn’t into them then, I’m not into them now.”

Kent was not alone in her opinion. As part of a “Watch What Happens Live” poll, 84 percent of viewers agreed that Barlow’s bangs were not hot.

“We all get banged at some point and regret it a minute later,” Kent cracked to Cohen.

As of this writing, Barlow has not commented on Kent’s diss about her bangs. But in the past, she has had nothing but praise for the “Vanderpump Rules” star. In a past interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Barlow described Kent as “gorgeous.”

“I think Lala Kent is beautiful,” she said. “Like, her face is just gorgeous. When I look at Lala Kent, I’m like, quintessential Utah girl, like, flawless face. I think Utah girls are so gorgeous and Lala is hands down flawless. Her face to me is perfect.”

Lala Kent Said Her Own Bangs Made Her Feel ‘Vulnerable’

While Kent does not like Barlow’s bangs, she has boasted them herself more than once. In July 2022, the bar star posted a photo to Instagram to show off a new haircut. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder wore her hair blonde hair in a voluminous bun with wispy bangs in the front. In the caption, she made it clear she was hesitant to love her new look.

“These bangs are making me vulnerable AF,” she captioned the photo.

At the time, she shared in a social media story that she created the wispy banged look herself. “So, here’s where we are with the bangs,” she said to her fans. ‘Because I know I have been obsessing, I can’t stop talking about it. Do I do it or do I not?”

“Most of y’all said ‘Do not do it,’” the “Vanderpump Rules” star continued. “They get into an awkward stage, I feel like I’m gonna hate them. So instead, I took my broken hairs and turned them into bangs. Is it working? I have no [expletive] idea. But I did it anyway. The thing I like about it though is I can still put my extensions in and go ‘Hey, middle part, I’m so chic, I’m so Gen Z and I’ve got this game covered.”

