Lala Kent Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s Feud With Kathy Hilton

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s feud with Kathy Hilton during an October 2022 episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald. As fans are aware, during season 12, episode 19, the “Melrose Place” actress claimed the “Paris in Love” star acted erratically after a night out in Aspen. She stated that Hilton spoke negatively about members of the RHOBH cast, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

When McDonald requested Kent to weigh in on the matter, the mother of one shared that she is a fan of Rinna. She also noted that the “Days of Our Lives” actress had intense reactions towards her co-stars, specifically Sutton Stracke, as her mother, Lois Rinna, had passed away in November 2021 during the production of RHOBH season 12.

“I absolutely love Lisa Rinna and that’s an unpopular opinion. I think she’s misunderstood, I totally get her, her mom died. Let her get through her grieving process and freak out on everybody,” shared Kent.

The reality television personality also shared that she would have wanted Rinna to tell her what Hilton said after leaving the Aspen nightclub if she was Richards.

“If what Rinna is saying about what Kathy Hilton on the sprinter van and in the house is true, if my brother were saying those things about me, I would want someone to come and tell me. And then I would want them to disengage. Like now let me take it from here,” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also suggested that she did not think Rinna handles herself well on social media. She explained that she believed the RHOBH star needs to separate her work life from her home life.

“She has not conquered the art of compartmentalizing real life from real life [sic]. The moment the camera turns off and it comes out for people to see, you then have to disengage,” said the reality television star.

Lala Kent Shared that She Empathized With Lisa Rinna on Her Podcast

Kent previously shared that she empathized with Rinna after she lost her mother during an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“Lisa Rinna is having a really hard time this year. Okay, yeah, not great, number one, we’ve already spoken about the grieving process, like she just lost her mom, like let her — allow her to like get angry and do all of those things,” said the 32-year-old.

She then noted that she acted aggressively toward her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars when she lost her father, Kent Burningham, in 2018.

“You just deal with it how it comes, it’s my biggest thing, if you feel angry, surround yourself with people who will allow you to feel angry because I got angry and I was beheading anyone who was in my way of grieving the way I felt like I needed to,” stated the “Give Them Lala” author.

Lala Kent Spoke About Being Negatively Affected by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

While recording a September 2022 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent spoke about “conquer[ing] the art of compartmentalizing” during the production of the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that two moments negatively affected her while shooting season 10. She noted, however, that she did not allow the issues to impact her home life.

“I can count two times this season where I’ve said I’ve brought this home, it’s affecting me because you know, it’s our real lives, it’s our lives for real so it’s very hard to be like ‘I’m just going to go home now and not let it affect me,’” said Kent.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal