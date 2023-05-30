‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Out Co-Star for Disrespecting Lisa Vanderpump

The first part of “Vanderpump Rules” reunion featured multiple shouting matches, which was no surprise given Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss.

But what was a surprise was Lala Kent’s clapback at Lisa Vanderpump during a tense exchange about Sandoval. In a May 30, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, VPR veteran Peter Madrigal said Kent’s tone with Vanderpump was not cool – and he revealed why no one should ever go there with the SUR owner.

Lala Kent Rejected Lisa Vanderpump’s Opinion During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

During the season 10 reunion, Kent compared Sandoval to her ex, Randall Emmett, and described him as “dangerous” and a “narcissist.” “Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett, it’s absolutely terrifying,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said. “Everyone needs to be warned about this person. This is a dangerous human being.”

But Vanderpump defended Sandoval. “Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance, to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person,” she said.

“I didn’t ask for anybody else’s opinion,” Kent snapped, to which Vanderpump replied, “Well, you have my opinion!”

“Well, that’s great, I reject it,” Kent clapped back.

Vanderpump appeared stunned by her former employee’s harsh tone with her and told her to calm down. “I’m not gonna calm down,” Kent told Vanderpump.

On “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Madrigal called out Kent for the exchange. “You don’t speak back to Lisa Vanderpump. I don’t care,” he said. “I mean Lisa put everybody on the map, you know. … Why would you talk back to Lisa? Like that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“Lisa is responsible for everyone’s career,” he added.

The SUR manager noted that he would never talk back to Vanderpump no matter what. “I don’t speak back to her. I love LVP. I love Lisa. That is my position on Lisa. I love her,” he said.

He also said Kent calling Sandoval “dangerous” was a bit far-fetched. “Do I think Tom Sandoval is dangerous?” Madrigal said. “I mean, I don’t think so. I mean he did make a brutal mistake. I’ll never trust that guy. But do I think he’s dangerous? Oh, in what way, like, do you think he’s gonna come and punch me?”

“He’s a manipulator,” Madrigal admitted. “But, I mean, okay, so as long as you know that he’s dangerous in a manipulative kind of way and that makes people look at him like, okay, well, I gotta be careful with this guy. You know, that’s one way to put it. But when someone says danger to me, that’s like, should they be in jail? … It’s like, well, if he’s like that, you stay away. You know, danger, that’s, that’s something else entirely, you know. Will I ever trust him again? No. Will I ever confide in him? No, absolutely not.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said She Didn’t ‘Take Sides’ Following the Scandal & Peter Madrigal Agrees

Vanderpump has been accused of being too easy on Sandoval following the revelation that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. “I didn’t take sides with Tom. I definitely condemned what he did,” Vanderpump told E! News in May 2023. But she added, “You know, I can’t write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course.”

Vanderpump also explained that she feels like a “mother” to all of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members, including Sandoval.

On “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Madrigal said he does not think Vanderpump plays favorites with the cast. “I think she’s trying to keep the peace, you know, between everybody,” he said before pointing to the “heartfelt” speech she made during the original “Vanderpump Rules’ finale that was filmed before Scandoval was unearthed.

“You know, how she told everybody that she loves each and every one of us and we have to come together and, you know, continue to being friends,” he said. “It was very heartwarming. And it was, you know, it struck me a little bit because of what was happening at that point in time. Granted, this was before Scandoval, but I think that she’s just trying. She was just trying to keep the peace. And I’ve observed that many times before. “

